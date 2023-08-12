YORK COUNTY — In the early hours of Friday, Aug. 11 the York County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single semi-truck roll over accident with 65 head of cattle involved at mile marker 348 on Interstate 80. When the accident clean-up was complete 15 head of cattle were still unaccounted for and were last seen in the area of Road 10 and Road H. If anyone sees any cattle roaming in the area please contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at 402.362-4927.
The Sheriff’s Department would also like to offer thanks to Circle 5 out of Henderson, Kenny Real from McCool Junction and Scott Nuttelman for helping corral and transport the remaining cattle that survived the accident. Also, thanks to Hitz Towing and the Bradshaw Fire Department for their quick response and assistance as well.