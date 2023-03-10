GRAND ISLAND -- A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

The Grand Island Police Department said Friday that a 16-year-old Grand Island teen was arrested and booked at the Hall County Jail Thursday evening in connection to an alleged robbery that authorities say preceded the shooting.

Todd Scherer, 62, of Lincoln, was found dead inside a Fonner Park barn Thursday morning, the victim of a shooting. Scherer's body was found in one of the tack rooms at Barn R with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police arrested Logan Hunts Horse, 20, of Wounded Knee, South Dakota on Thursday. The department corrected his last name, which had been incorrect in a release issued Thursday.

Investigators said the suspects allegedly robbed, assaulted and shot Scherer, who they knew. Scherer, a Lincoln native, was a longtime stable foreman who worked with thoroughbreds at tracks in Nebraska and beyond for more than 45 years.

Law enforcement recovered some of the items taken from Scherer.

The department said an investigation into the shooting continues, "with additional witness interviews and evidence being collected."