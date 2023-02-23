MCCOOL JUNCTION – Midway through Thursday night’s D1-3 subdistrict final, BDS led top seed McCool Junction 22-19. However, the Mustangs regrouped in the locker room at the intermission, took the lead on the back of a 19-12 run in the third quarter and outscored the Eagles 37-21 in the second half to punch a district finals ticket with a 56-43 win.

“I think coach Boshart at BDS does a phenomenal job at getting these kids to play extremely hard, and they execute a lot of things,” first-year head coach Jabe Wurtz said after the game. “We knew coming into this game the key was going to be weathering their runs because they’re a good team, they have a good coach and they do a lot of really good things. We just had to make a few extra plays down the stretch to take us over the hump.”

In the first minute of the second half, Mapieu Kuochinin knocked down a bucket to trim McCool’s deficit to a single point, then Ryland Garretson drilled a shot to put the Mustangs ahead 23-22 with 5:59 left in the third.

BDS rattled off a 6-0 run to regain the lead with 4:58 left in the third quarter, but the Mustangs’ Trent Neville soon took over the game. The senior canned a trio of 3-balls in the stanza – one with 4:44 left, another at the 3:24 mark and a third with the clock showing 2:18 – to help the Mustangs regain the lead.

Carson McDonald splashed down a trey of his own with 1:25 left in the frame as McCool went to the final eight minutes with a 38-34 lead thanks to a 4 of 6 performance from beyond the arc in the third quarter.

“At halftime, we just challenged them and told them we didn’t feel like we went out in the first half playing to win,” Wurtz said after the game. “We played kind of tight, a little nervous – which can happen at this point in the season – but we told them you have to come out, play to win. You’ve got to take it to them and let the chips fall where they may at that point, but put your heart and soul into it. When you do that, great things can happen.”

Tanner Bolte split two of four free throws early in the fourth quarter as the Eagles climbed to within 39-36 with 6:59 remaining in the ballgame, but BDS would not score again until there were 56.9 seconds remaining.

During the Eagles’ six-minute scoring drought, McCool ripped off a 12-0 run thanks to buckets from Garretson and John Harig, plus a slew of foul shots.

The Mustangs would go 12 of 19 at the charity stripe down the stretch to help the hosts pull away, and Neville added a layup with 49 seconds left to unofficially slam the door.

When the clock hit triple zeros, McCool had outscored BDS 37-21 in the second half and punched its district finals ticket with a 56-43 win.

The Mustangs were near unstoppable offensively over the final 16 minutes as they buried 10 of 13 shots after the intermission.

“The biggest thing is Mapieu inside draws so much attention that we spend a lot of time talking about we need to be constantly moving so they can’t just stand and double and triple-team him,” Wurtz said of the offensive rhythm. “With him getting all that attention, we’ve told the guards they’re going to be open and when they’re open to have your feet set and be ready to knock it down.”

For the game, the Mustangs shot 64.3% from the floor as they drilled 18 of 28 field goals. McCool also swished 6 of 13 3-pointers and finished 14 of 22 from the foul line.

BDS, meanwhile, shot just 13 of 42 (30.9%) from the floor and 6 of 21 from beyond the arc – three of which came from Zach Hoins in the first quarter. Hoins would finish with a team-high 16, while Bolte added eight and Jaron Norder netted seven for the Eagles.

On the opposite sideline, McDonald canned five shots from the floor and went 8 of 12 at the line as he led all scorers with 21 points.

“Carson McDonald has a lot of responsibility for a freshman, and he’s done a phenomenal job for us. He runs the show, he gets us into every one of our offensive sets, he usually has to guard one of the other team’s best players,” Wurtz said. “He’s coachable, but he plays the game the right way. He plays hard, he plays aggressive, and he plays it because he loves it. He plays with a lot of passion.”

Behind him, Neville added 14 – all of which came in the second half – as the duo combined for half of the Mustangs’ 18 field goals and all six of their 3-balls.

Kuochinin finished with nine points and Garretson netted eight, while Harig tallied three and Bryson Plock rounded out the scoring with two.

It wasn’t the biggest offensive onslaught for the Mustangs, but they were efficient with their touches and played solid defense as they held BDS to 4 of 21 (19%) shooting over the final two quarters. McCool unofficially held a 20-15 edge on the glass to offset a 10-7 disadvantage in the turnover department.

“One of the biggest challenges when I took the job here was trying to teach the kids everybody has a role, everybody’s different. Some roles are different than others, some are maybe to shoot and score more than others,” Wurtz said. “For a teenage boy to be told your job is not necessarily to score but to play defense and get rebounds, that’s pretty hard, but they have done a great job of buying into what we are trying to sell them. I couldn’t be any more proud of our kids for understanding the concept that it’s not about superhero plays, it’s about a complete team buying into their role and doing it to the best of their ability.”