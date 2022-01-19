Scott Koch awarded the Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award

YORK – Scott Koch was awarded the Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award during this week’s York Area Chamber of Commerce banquet.

Madonna Mogul, director of the Chamber of Commerce, said during the award presentation, “This award was named after a gentleman who did not let the calendar tell him it was time to quit. The Hub Foster Award is one honoring men and women who have continued to serve the York area even after they retired from their careers. This year’s honoree (Koch) definitely embodies the phrase ‘never quits.’

“For years, this individual had an important role in several of our lives and those of our children. From time spent on the baseball field coaching or in schools as a teacher and principal, Koch highlighted the importance of working hard to achieve both individual and group goals. His reinforcement of strong academic regimes and commitment to practices/rehearsals are takeaways students and players used as they moved through their post-secondary academic and professional careers.