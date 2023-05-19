YORK -- On Thursday, May 18 at approximately 12:11 p.m., Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury accident near the intersection of Road 9 and Road Q in rural York County.

Upon arrival, Deputies observed one van stopped on the north side of the intersection and one van in the east ditch that was fully engulfed in flames.

At the completion of the investigation, it was determined that a 2014 Chevrolet Express registered to McCool Junction Public Schools was traveling eastbound on Road 9 approaching Road Q.

The 2014 Chevrolet Express turned northbound onto Road Q when it was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Express that was registered to Spee Dee Delivery Service of Omaha. The Spee Dee Delivery Service vehicle was northbound at the time of the incident.

The driver of the McCool Junction Public Schools van was transported to Bryan LGH West in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries. The five other occupants in the McCool Public Schools van were transported to York General Health Care Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Spee Dee Delivery Service van was transported to York General Health Care Services with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The York County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the York Fire Department, the Waco Fire Department, and Hitz Towing.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.