CentennialCentennial will hold their 7th through 12th Grade Fall Sports Parents Meeting with a Booster Club meeting to follow on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Centennial will host their Booster Club Golf Tournament at Sandy Meadows in Waco on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Centennial Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. in the CPS-1 Board Room.

Centennial will hold their Back to School Night on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The first day of school at Centennial will be on Thursday, Aug. 17. Classes will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Cross County

The Cross County Back to School Open House will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 5 p.m. The Open House will go until 6:30 p.m. and once again a free burger appreciation meal will be served to all students and family members attending the open house.

The first day of school at Cross County will be on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The Cross County Cash for Camps fundraiser will be held on the same evening as the Cross County Soap Scrimmages which are on Friday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan Exeter-Milligan will hold a Back to School Open House on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 5 – 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to check out their rooms and meet their teachers. Elementary students are free to bring their school supplies at this time and put them in their desks. The open house is open to everyone.

Members, parents and alumni are invited to attend the Exeter-Milligan/Friend FFA Pool Party on Friday, Aug. 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Idhe Club House and Friend Pool. Food will be provided by the alumni and parents.

The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Sports Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 in Friend.

The first day of school at Exeter-Milligan will be on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Classes will dismiss at 2 p.m.

The Exeter-Milligan grades 6-12 laptop roll-out will be done on the first day of school, Tuesday, Aug. 15. Students should bring the completed laptop paperwork and the appropriate laptop deployment payment. All forms are available at the Exeter Site office or online at www.emwolves.org under Parents/Students – School Forms.

Fillmore CentralFillmore Central High School students may stop at the school anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 7, 8 or 9 to sign up for a locker and pick up their packet.

Fillmore Central Elementary School will hold their open house on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 4 – 6 p.m. Please plan on attending with your children in order to meet your child’s teacher, see their classroom and tour the building.

A pool party will be held at the Fairmont Pool from 3 – 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. All 5th through 8th grade FCMS students are welcome to attend.

The Fillmore Central Middle School Open House will be held from 4:30 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. All 5th through 8th grade students are encouraged to attend. Orientation will be held during Open House in the Middle School Gym. Students and parents will be provided a brief overview and updates before meeting their grade level teachers. 5th Grade orientation will be at 4:30 p.m.; 6th Grade at 5 p.m. and 7th and 8th Grade at 5:30 p.m.

9th grade laptop check-out at Fillmore Central will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Students whose last name begins with the letters A-K will meet in the high school library at 1 p.m. Students with last names beginning with the letters L-Z will meet in the high school library at 2 p.m. New students to the district will check out laptops on their first day of school. These sessions will last approximately 30 minutes.

The first day of classes at Fillmore Central will be on Monday, Aug. 10.

The Fillmore Central Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

HeartlandThe Heartland Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

Heartland Community Schools will hold Back to School Night with outdoor games for students in grades K-6 on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 5 p.m.

Heartland Community Schools will hold a PK — 6th Grade General Session on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

Heartland Community Schools will hold computer distribution for students in grades 7-12 on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The first day of classes at Heartland Community Schools will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17. Classes will dismiss at 11:40 a.m.

High PlainsHigh Plains Elementary will hold their Back to School Night on Monday, Aug. 14. PK through 6th Grade in Clarks will start at 5:30 p.m. and Grades 7-12 in Polk will start at 7 p.m.

The first day of classes at High Plains will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16 with classes dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

McCool Junction McCool will hold their Meet Your Teacher night on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The first day of school at McCool Jct. will be on Thursday, Aug. 10 with classes dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

The McCool Jct. FFA Officers will meet from 4 – 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The McCool Jct. FFA members will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 and hold a Kickoff BBQ from 6 – 7 p.m.

The McCool Jct. Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

McCool Jct. will hold One Act Tryouts on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 6 – 9 p.m.

5Nebraska Lutheran

Nebraska Lutheran will hold registration from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Nebraska Lutheran will hold their Opening Service on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.

The first day of classes at Nebraska Lutheran will be Monday, Aug. 14.

YorkThe York Dukes and Duchesses will practice from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The York Dukes and Duchesses Parent Meeting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. in the York High School Theater.

The York Dukes and Duchesses will give a performance on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. in the York High School Theater.

York High School will hold their Fall Sports Parents Meeting on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

The York One Act Parent Meeting will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. at the York High School Theater.

The York High School Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 14.

York High School will hold Device Checkout on Monday, Aug. 14 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

York High School will hold Device Checkout on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The first day of school at York Public Schools will be on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

York Public Schools will host their Back to School Celebration at East Hill Park on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, food trucks and more will be available for kids to enjoy. Conner Mogul will be the DJ and music will be played throughout the evening. If you would like to set up a table or booth for the event please contact Mitch Bartholomew at mitch.bartholomew@yorkdukes.org. or call the District Office at 402.362.6655, ext. 4.