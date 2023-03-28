Centennial

Centennial students will compete at the ESU6 High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 29 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.

Centennial students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.

Classes at Centennial will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31 due to Teacher In-Service.

Centennial will hold Prom on Saturday, April 1 starting at 6 p.m.

Centennial students will attend FCCLA State Leadership Conference Sunday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 4.

Centennial students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, April 3 from Wednesday, April 5.

Centennial will have a Board of Education Meeting on Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m.

The Centennial Show Choir will compete at Fillmore Central on Wednesday, April 12.

Centennial will hold their District Music Contest Preview Night on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Centennial students will take the ACT Test on Saturday, April 15.

Centennial students will compete at a Middle School Band Contest on Saturday, April 15.

Cross County

Cross County students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.

Cross County students will compete at the Robotics US Open at Council Bluffs Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1.

Cross County students will attend FCCLA State Leadership Conference Sunday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 4.

Cross County students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, April 3 from Wednesday, April 5.

Cross County Juniors will take the ACT Test on Thursday, April 6.

Cross County Sophomore will take the Pre-ACT Test on Thursday, April 6.

There will be no classes at Cross County April 7 through April 10 for Easter Break.

The Cross County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

Cross County students will attend the Skills USA Leadership Conference in Grand Island April 13-15.

Cross County will have Prom on Saturday, April 15.

Exeter-Milligan

Exeter-Milligan students will compete at the ESU6 High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 29 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.

Exeter-Milligan students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.

Exeter-Milligan FCCLA members will participate in Roadside Cleanup on Saturday, April 1.

Exeter-Milligan students will attend FCCLA State Leadership Conference Sunday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 4.

Exeter-Milligan Juniors will take the ACT Test on Tuesday, April 4.

Exeter-Milligan students will compete at the ESU6 Junior High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, April 5 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.

There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan April 7 through April 10 for Easter Break.

Exeter-Milligan students will compete at the MUDECAS Junior High Quiz Bowl on Tuesday, April 11.

Exeter-Milligan will hold their FFA Banquet on Wednesday, April 12 starting at 6:15 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan Seniors will take their Senior Trip on April 13-16.

The Exeter-Milligan School Board will meet on Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m.

Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central students will compete at the ESU6 High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 29 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.

Fillmore Central students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.

Fillmore Central will hold Prom on Saturday, April 1.

Fillmore Central students will attend FCCLA State Leadership Conference Sunday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 4.

Fillmore Central students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, April 3 from Wednesday, April 5.

Fillmore Central will hold a Speech Potluck in Lincoln on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Fillmore Central students will compete at the ESU6 Junior High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, April 5 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.

Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10.

Hampton

Hampton students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.

Classes at Hampton will dismiss at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Hampton students will compete at the Robotics/Drones Create US Open Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1.

Hampton students will participate in the Meridian Junior High Honor Clinic on Friday, March 31.

Hampton will hold their Activities Banquet on Saturday, April 1.

Hampton will hold an FFA Chapter Meeting on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The York University Children’s Theater will give a presentation of “Pinnochio” on Tuesday, April 4 at 9 a.m.

Classes at Hampton will dismiss at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 6.

Hampton will present their Elementary Spring Concert on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Heartland

Heartland students will compete at the ESU6 High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 29 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.

Heartland students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.

Heartland students will compete at the U.S. Open Robotics Championship on Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1.

Heartland will hold Kindergarten 2023-24 Round-Up on Friday, March 31. Call Tammy or Janet at 402.723.4434 to register. Children must be 5 by July 31, 2023. Information will be mailed after the student is registered regarding Kindergarten Round-Up.

Heartland students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, April 3 from Wednesday, April 5.

Heartland students will compete at the ESU6 Junior High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, April 5 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.

There will be no classes at Heartland on Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10 for the Easter holiday.

The Heartland School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

Heartland will hold Prom on Saturday, April 15.

High Plains

High Plains students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.

There will be no Pre-K classes at High Plains on Wednesday, April 5.

Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 due to Teacher In-Service.

There will be no classes at High Plains Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10 for the Easter holiday.

The High Plains School Board will meet in Polk on Monday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m.

High Plains will hold their FFA Banquet on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.

High Plains will hold their Prom on Saturday, April 15.

McCool

McCool students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.

McCool students will compete at the ESU6 High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 29 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.

McCool will hold a FFA meeting from 6 – 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

McCool students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, April 3 from Wednesday, April 5.

The McCool Hope Squads will meet at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

McCool 2nd – 3rd graders will take a field trip to the Edgerton Center in Aurora on Tuesday, April 4.

McCool students will compete at the ESU6 Junior High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, April 5 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.

There will be no classes at McCool on Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10 for Easter Vacation.

The McCool Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

McCool will hold their K-6 Spring Concert at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

The McCool Student Council will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

The McCool Trout in the Classroom Field Trip at Schramm Education Center will take place on Wednesday, April 12.

McCool will hold their Prom on Saturday, April 15.