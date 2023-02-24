Centennial

• Monday, Feb. 27: Bronco stick with dipping sauce

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: No school

• Wednesday, March 1: Pocket pizza

• Thursday, March 2: Green eggs and ham

• Friday, March 3: Popcorn shrimp

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, Feb. 27: Corn dogs, tri-taters, baked beans

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and gravy

• Wednesday, March 1: Vegetable soup, corn bread, peas

• Thursday, March 2: Hamburgers, potato wedges, green beans

• Friday, March 3: No school

• Fruit offered daily

Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School

• Monday, Feb. 27: French toast casserole

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: Tater tot grande

• Wednesday, March 1: Cheese pizza

• Salad bar available daily.

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, Feb. 27: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: Lasagna, lettuce salad, garlic bread

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Fillmore Central

• Monday, Feb. 27: Walking taco

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: Barbecued rib sandwich, tri-taters

• Wednesday, March 1: Turkey sandwich

• Thursday, March 2: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn

• Friday, March 3: Macaroni and cheese, green beans

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, Feb. 27: Max cheese sticks, marinara sauce, green beans, chocolate pudding

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: Taco salad, steamed corn, mini donuts

• Wednesday, March 1: Chicken patty sandwich, french fries, steamed peas

• Thursday, March 2: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread

• Friday, March 3: French toast sticks, egg and sausage patty, 100% juice, tri tater

• Fresh fruit and vegetable bar offered daily.

McCool Junction

• Monday, Feb. 27: Hot dog, baked beans, fruit

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: Barbecued chicken, peas, fruit, bread

• Wednesday, March 1: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, fruit

• Thursday, March 2: Meatball sub, carrots, fruit

• Friday, March 3: Cheese pizza, lettuce, fruit

• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.

St. Joseph’s Catholic School

• Monday, Feb. 27: Sloppy hamburger and cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: Corndogs, baked beans

• Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, Feb. 27: Italian dunkers with marinara, ham, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwich, dual cheese snackable, green beans

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: Macaroni and cheese, hot dog, combo deli round, peas

• Wednesday, March 1: Super nachos, barbequed rib sandwich, pizza snackable, zesty black beans

• Thursday, March 2: No school

• Friday, March 3: No school

York Middle School

• Monday, Feb. 27: Italian dunkers with marinara sauce, ham, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwich, cheeseburger, crispy chicken shaker, green beans

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: Macaroni and cheese, hot dog, spicy chicken sandwich, baked combo sub, pea

• Wednesday, March 1: Super nachos, barbequed rib sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker, zesty black beans

• Thursday, March 1: No school

• Friday, March 2: No school

York High School

• Monday, Feb. 27: Italian dunkers with marinara sauce, ham, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwich, cheese pizza, cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken shaker, turkey combo deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, green beans

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: Macaroni and cheese, breadstick, hot dog, pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, fajita shaker, crispy chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, peas

• Wednesday, March 1: Super nachos, barbequed rib sandwich, sausage pizza, hot dog, cheeseburger, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with baked combo flatbread, chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, baked combo sub, zesty black beans

• Thursday, March 2: No school

• Friday, March 3: No school