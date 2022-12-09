School lunch menus

Centennial

• Monday, Dec. 12: Chicken strips

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Fiestada pizza

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: Ham, cheesy potatoes, dinner roll, vegetables, dessert

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Cook’s choice

• Friday, Dec. 16: Tater tot casserole

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, Dec. 12: Mexican lasagna, lettuce, carrots, breadsticks, and fruit

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Chicken alfredo, lettuce, green beans, garlic bread

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: Breaded pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Chicken nuggets, tri-taters, baked beans

• Friday, Dec. 16: Vegetable soup, cornbread, peas

• Fruit offered daily

Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School

• Monday, Dec. 12: Walking Taco

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Chicken filet

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: Asian beef over rice

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Cheesy bread and tomato soup

• Friday, Dec. 16: Chicken parmesan over noodles

• Salad bar available daily.

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, Dec. 12: Chicken enchilada with white queso sauce, Spanish rice, cookie

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Spaghetti with meat or alfredo sauce, garlic bread

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: Crispitos, nacho cheese, potato, fruit, bar

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Ham slice, mashed potatoes and gravy stuffing corn, fruit, dinner roll, ice cream

• Friday, Dec. 16: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato, fruit

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Fillmore Central

• Monday, Dec. 12: Lasagna, green beans, garlic toast

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Crispito, California blend vegetables

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: Corn dogs, tater tots, mixed vegetables

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Chicken noodle soup, carrots

• Friday, Dec. 16: Hot ham sandwich, cheesy broccoli

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, Dec. 12: Teriyaki chicken, broccoli, brown rice

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Pizza, corn, jello

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: Sloppy joes, french fries, ice cream

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll,

• Friday, Dec. 16: Cheeseburger mac and cheese, broccoli, dinner roll

McCool Junction

• Monday, Dec. 12: Barbecued rib patty on hoagie bun, carrots, fruit

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, fruit, bread

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: Lasagna casserole, broccoli, bread stick, fruit

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Corndogs, mini corndogs for K-5, corn, cookies, fruit

• Friday, Dec. 16: Hamburgers, baked beans, fruit

• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.

Nebraska Lutheran

Lunch menu

• Monday, Dec. 12: Corndogs, potato wedges

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Chicken fajitas

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: BLT and chips

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Chicken and noodles

• Friday, Dec. 16: Salisbury steak, potatoes

Supper menu

• Monday, Dec. 12: Chicken strips, tots

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Meat and potato burritos

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: Chicken pot pies

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Taco salads

• Friday, Dec. 16: Loaded tots

• Vegetable, fruit, soup and salad bar offered daily

St. Joseph’s Catholic School

• Monday, Dec. 12: Pizza, green beans

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Beef hard tacos, corn

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: Cheese quesadilla pie, bean soup

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Chicken casserole, green beans

• Friday, Dec. 16: Grilled cheese, tomato soup

• Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, Dec. 12: Hot pepperoni sub, cheeseburger, dual cheese snackable, candied carrots

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Ham, dinner roll, popcorn bites, turkey and cheese deli round, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: Goulash, mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara sauce, pizza snackable, mixed vegetables

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and cheese deli round, baked beans

• Friday, Dec. 16: Pepperoni pizza, chicken burrito supreme, nacho snackable, tator tots

York Middle School

• Monday, Dec. 12: Pepperoni sub, cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken shaker with flatbread, carrots

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Ham, dinner roll, popcorn chicken bites, cheeseburger, turkey and cheese sub, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy

• Wednesday, Dec. 14: Goulash, mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara dipping sauce, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with flatbread, mixed vegetables

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crispy chicken sandwich, hot dog, ham and cheese sub, baked beans

• Friday, Dec. 16: Beef pizza, chicken burrito supreme, hot dog, vegetarian wrap, tator tots

York High School

• Monday, Dec. 12: Pepperoni sub, cheeseburger, cheese pizza, hot dog, grilled chicken sandwich, crispy chicken shaker with flatbread, turkey deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, carrots

• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Ham, dinner roll, popcorn chicken, pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, fajita shaker, tortilla chips, crispy chicken deli wrap, baked combo sub, roasted chicken sub, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy

• Wednesday. Dec. 14: Goulash, breadstick, mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara sauce, sausage pizza, hot dog, spicy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with flatbread, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, mixed vegetables

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crispy chicken sandwich, cheese pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, southwest shaker, tortilla chips, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, baked combo sub, roasted chicken sub, baked beans

• Friday, Dec. 16: Chicken burrito supreme, hot dog, pizza, beef pizza, crispy chicken sandwich, grilled chicken shaker with flatbread, fajita deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, baked tater tots