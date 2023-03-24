Centennial

• Monday, March 27: Meatloaf

• Tuesday, March 28: Chicken tacos

• Wednesday, March 29: Cheeseburger

• Thursday, March 30: Popcorn chicken

• Friday, March 31: Pizza

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, March 27: Ham sandwich, potatoes wedges, baked beans

• Tuesday, March 28: Middle School / High school: Mexican Lasagna, carrots, breadsticks; Elementary: Cheeseburger mac, lettuce, carrots, breadsticks

• Wednesday, March 29: Chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll

• Thursday, March 30: Pork nachos, lettuce, fresh veggies

• Friday, March 31: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, veggies

• Fruit offered daily

Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School

• Monday, March 27: Chicken parmesan over noodles

• Tuesday, March 28: Maid Rite Sandwich

• Wednesday, March 29: Pork fajita

• Thursday, March 30: Creamed Turkey over biscuits

• Friday, March 31: Buffalo chicken potato casserole

• Salad bar available daily.

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, March 27: Fiestada, cake

• Tuesday, March 28: Turkey/bacon/cheese flatbread sandwich, tri-tater

• Wednesday, March 29: Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll

• Thursday, March 30: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato

• Friday, March 31: Pizza sticks with meat or marinara sauce, M&M bar

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Fillmore Central

• Monday, March 27: Walking taco, lettuce

• Tuesday, March 28: Barbequed rib sandwich, french fries

• Wednesday, March 29: Chicken noodle soup, green beans

• Thursday, March 30: Hot ham sandwich, green beans

• Friday, March 31: Baked potato bar

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, March 27: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll

• Tuesday, March 28: Deli sandwich, chips, cookies

• Wednesday, March 29: Taco salad, steamed corn, long john

• Thursday, March 30: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll

• Friday, March 31: Baked potato bar, chicken strips, steamed broccoli, garlic bread

• Fresh fruit and vegetable bar offered daily.

McCool Junction

• Monday, March 27: Popcorn chicken, carrots, bread, fruit

• Tuesday, March 28: Goulash, green beans, bread, fruit

• Wednesday, March 29: Deli turkey on a bun, carrots, fruit

• Thursday, March 30: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, fruit, dinner roll

• Friday, March 31: Fish sticks for K-5, fish for 7-12, corn, fruit, bread

• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.

Nebraska Lutheran

Lunch menu

• Monday, March 27: Macaroni and cheese, chicken

• Tuesday, March 28: Chicken patty sandwich, chips

• Wednesday, March 29: Chili and cinnamon rolls

• Thursday, March 30: French toast, sausage potato pancakes

• Friday, March 31: Corndogs, fries

Supper menu

• Monday, March 27: Taco quesadillas

• Tuesday, March 28: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes

• Wednesday, March 29: Waffle nachos

• Thursday, March 30: BLTs, chips

• Friday, March 31: Lunch meat sandwich

• Vegetable, fruit, soup and salad bar offered daily

York Elementary

• Monday, March 27: Hot pepperoni sub, cheeseburger, dual cheese snackable, candied carrots

• Tuesday, March 28: Beef taco in a bag, crispy chicken sandwich, combo deli round, fiesta corn

• Wednesday, March 29: Goulash, mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara, pizza snackable, mixed vegetables

• Thursday, March 30: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, popcorn chicken with dinner roll, ham and cheese deli round, baked beans

• Friday, March 31: Cheese pizza, chicken burrito supreme, nacho snackable, tator tots

York Middle School

• Monday, March 27: Hot pepperoni sub, cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken shaker with flatbread, candied carrots

• Tuesday, March 28: Beef taco in a bag, crispy chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, combo sub, fiesta corn

• Wednesday, March 29: Goulash, mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with flatbread, mixed vegetables

• Thursday, March 30: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, popcorn chicken with dinner roll, ham and cheese sub, baked beans

• Friday, March 31: Cheese pizza, chicken burrito supreme, hot dog, vegetarian deli wrap, tator tots

York High School

• Monday, March 27: Hot pepperoni sub, cheeseburger, hot dog, grilled chicken sandwich, crispy chicken shaker with flatbread, turkey combo deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, baked combo, carrots

• Tuesday, March 28: Beef taco in a bag, crispy chicken sandwich, pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, tortilla chips, crispy chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, baked combo sub, fiesta corn

• Wednesday, March 29: Goulash, mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara, baked sausage pizza, hot dog, spicy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with flatbread, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, mixed vegetables

• Thursday, March 30: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, popcorn chicken with dinner roll, cheese pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, southwest shaker with tortilla chips, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, baked beans

• Friday, March 31: Chicken burrito supreme, hot dog, cheese pizza, cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, grilled chicken shaker with flatbread, deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, dual cheese sub, tator tots