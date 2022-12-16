School lunch menus

Centennial

• Monday, Dec. 19: Bronco stick with dipping sauce

• Tuesday, Dec. 20: Corndog, fries

• Wednesday, Dec. 21-Jan. 4: No school, winter break

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, Dec. 19: Breaded cheese ravioli, lettuce, mixed veggies

• Tuesday, Dec. 20: Pizza, lettuce, fresh veggies

• Fruit offered daily

Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School

• Monday, Dec. 19: Meatball sub

• Tuesday, Dec. 20: Creamed turkey over biscuits

• Wednesday, Dec. 21: Fiestada

• Salad bar available daily.

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, Dec. 19: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese sandwich

• Tuesday, Dec. 20: Fiestada, Christmas poke cake

• Wednesday, Dec. 21: Mac and cheese, chicken nuggets

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Fillmore Central

• Monday, Dec. 19: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn

• Tuesday, Dec. 20: Pulled pork sandwich, green beans, chips

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, Dec. 19: Chicken strips, french fries, dinner roll

• Tuesday, Dec. 20: Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, steamed peas

• Wednesday, Dec. 21:Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, french bread

St. Joseph’s Catholic School

• Monday, Dec. 19: Chicken tenders, WG roll, corn

• Tuesday, Dec. 20: Pizza, green beans, veggies

• Wednesday, Dec. 21: Chicken sandwich, bean soup

• Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, Dec. 19: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce; ham, egg and cheese biscuit sandwich, dual cheese snackable, green beans

• Tuesday, Dec. 20: Macaroni and cheese, hot dog, turkey and cheese deli round, peas

• Wednesday, Dec. 21: Super nachos, barbecued rib sandwich, pizza snackable, black beans, cinnsational churro

York Middle School

• Monday, Dec. 19: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce; ham, egg and cheese biscuit sandwich, cheeseburger, crispy chicken shaker with roasted flatbread, green beans

• Tuesday, Dec. 20: Macaroni and cheese, hot dog, spicy chicken sandwich, turkey and cheese sub, peas

• Wednesday, Dec. 21: Super nachos, barbecued rib sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with roasted flatbread, black beans, cinnsational churro

York High School

• Monday, Dec. 19: Italian dunkers with marinara dipping sauce, ham/egg/cheese biscuit sandwich, cheese pizza, cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken shaker with roasted flatbread, turkey combo deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, green beans

• Tuesday, Dec. 20: Macaroni and cheese with bread stick, hot dog, pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, fajita shaker with tortilla chips, crispy chicken deli wrap, combo sub, chicken sub, peas

• Wednesday, Dec. 21: Super nachos, barbecued rib sandwich, sausage pizza, hot dog, cheeseburger, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with roasted flatbread, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, black beans, cinnsational churros