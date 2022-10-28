School lunch menus

Cross County

• Monday, Oct. 31: Vegetable beef soup, cornbread, peas, fruit

• Tuesday, Nov. 1: Shredded pork on bun, tater tots, carrots, fruit

• Wednesday, Nov. 2: Chicken tenders, french fries, baked beans, fruit

• Thursday, Nov. 3: Walking taco, rice, lettuce, fresh veggies, fruit

• Friday, Nov. 4: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, Oct. 31: Pizza sticks, cake

• Tuesday, Nov. 1: Turkey, ham and cheese sandwich, Sunchips

• Wednesday, Nov. 2: Rotini with meat or alfredo sauce, lettuce salad, bread sticks

• Thursday, Nov. 3: Grilled chicken sandwich, cheesy hashbrowns, corn on the cob

• Friday, Nov. 4: French dip sandwich, tri-taters

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Fillmore Central High School

• Monday, Oct. 31: Walking taco

• Tuesday, Nov. 1: BBQ Rib sandwich

• Wednesday, Nov. 2: Turkey sandwich

• Thursday, Nov. 3: Meatloaf

• Friday, Nov. 4: Fish sandwich

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, Oct. 31: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, tri tater

• Tuesday, Nov. 1: Grilled hamburger, chips, cookies

• Wednesday, Nov. 2: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans

• Thursday, Nov. 3: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice

• Friday, Nov. 4: No school

McCool Junction

• Monday, Oct. 31: Beef stew, celery stick, fruit, corn bread

• Tuesday, Nov. 1: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, fruit, bread

• Wednesday, Nov. 2: Corn dogs, corn, cookie, fruit,

• Thursday, Nov. 3: Hamburger on bun, baked beans, fruit

• Friday, Nov. 4: Lasagna casserole, lettuce salad, bread stick, fruit

• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.

Nebraska Lutheran

Lunch menu

• Monday, Oct. 31: Chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes

• Tuesday, Nov. 1: Beef skewers, veggies

• Wednesday, Nov. 2: Chicken enchiladas

• Thursday, Nov. 3: Sloppy Joes, fries

• Friday, Nov. 4: Mac and cheese, chickens strips

Supper menu

• Monday, Oct. 31: Beef tacos

• Tuesday, Nov. 1: Cheesy ham and potato casserole

• Wednesday, Nov. 2: Steak fingers , potato wedges

• Thursday, Nov. 3: Ham Slice, mashed potatoes

• Friday, Nov. 4: Beef, bean burrito

• Vegetable, fruit, soup and salad bar offered daily

York Elementary

• Monday, Oct. 31: Pizza pasta bake with garlic breadstick, chicken nuggets with garlic breadstick, dual cheese snackable, green beans

• Monday, Nov. 1: Chicken pot pie, baked pork fritter, turkey and cheese deli round, mashed potatoes, gravy

• Monday, Nov. 2: Soft shell beef tacos, fish nuggets with breadstick, pizza snackable, refried beans

• Thursday, Nov. 3: Chicken ranch pasta with breadstick, corn dog, ham and cheese deli round, peas

• Friday, Nov. 4: Pepperoni Pizza, tater hotdish with dinner roll, nacho snackable, golden corn

York Middle School

• Monday, Oct. 31: Pizza pasta bake with garlic breadstick, chicken nuggets, hot dog, crispy chicken shaker with roasted flatbread, green beans

• Tuesday, Nov. 1: Chicken pot pie, baked pork fritter, turkey and cheese sub, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy

• Wednesday, Nov. 2: Soft shell beef tacos, fish nuggets with breadstick, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with flatbread, refried beans

• Thursday, Nov. 3: Chicken ranch pasta with breadstick, corn dog, cheeseburger, ham and cheese sub, peas

• Friday, Nov. 4: Sausage pizza, tater hotdish with dinner roll, spicy chicken sandwich, vegetarian deli wrap, golden corn

York High School

• Monday, Oct. 31: Garlic breadstick, chicken nuggets with garlic breadstick, cheese pizza, hot dog, grilled chicken sandwich, crispy chicken shaker with roasted flatbread, turkey combo deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, green beans

• Tuesday, Nov. 1: Chicken pot pie, baked pork fritter with biscuit, pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, fajita shaker with tortilla chips, crispy chicken deli wrap, baked combo sub, baked roasted chicken sub, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy

• Wednesday, Nov. 2: Soft shell beef tacos, fish nuggets with breadstick, sausage pizza, crispy chicken sandwich, hot dog, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with roasted flatbread, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, refried beans

• Thursday, Nov. 3: Chicken ranch pasta with breadstick, corn dog, cheese pizza, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, southwest shaker with tortilla chips, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, baked combo sub, roasted chicken sub, peas

• Friday, Nov. 4: Tater hotdish with dinner roll, hot dog, taco pizza, cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, grilled chicken shaker with roasted flatbread, fajita deli wrap, baked ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, golden corn