School lunch menus

Centennial

• Monday, Jan. 2: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 3: No school

• Wednesday, Jan. 4: No school

• Thursday, Jan. 5: Chicken strips

• Friday, Jan. 6: Pizza

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, Jan. 2: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 3: No school

• Wednesday, Jan. 4: Chicken noodle soup, peas, max sticks, fruit

• Thursday, Jan. 5: Breaded beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit

• Friday, Jan. 6: Hamburger on a bun, potatoes, baked beans, fruit

• Fruit offered daily

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, Jan. 2: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 3: No school

• Wednesday, Jan. 4: No school

• Thursday, Jan. 5: Beef and cheese burrito, lettuce and toppings, nacho chips and cheese

• Friday, Jan. 6: Mandarin orange chicken, rice and noodles, stir-fry vegetables, egg roll, fortune cookie

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Fillmore Central

• Monday, Jan. 2: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 3: No school

• Wednesday, Jan. 4: No school

• Thursday, Jan. 5: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans

• Friday, Jan. 6: Pizza, lettuce, cookies

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, Jan. 2: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 3: No school

• Wednesday, Jan. 4: No school

• Thursday, Jan. 5: Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll

• Friday, Jan. 6: Tacos, long johns, corn

McCool Junction

• Monday, Jan. 2: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 3: No school

• Wednesday, Jan. 4: No school

• Thursday, Jan. 5: Breaded chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, fruit, bread

• Friday, Jan. 6: Barbecued pork on a bun, baked beans, fruit

• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, Jan. 2: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 3: No school

• Wednesday, Jan. 4: No school

• Thursday, Jan. 5: Popcorn chicken, green beans, pears

• Friday, Jan. 6: Cheese pizza, barbecued baked beans, orange slices

York Middle School

• Monday, Jan. 2: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 3: No school

• Wednesday, Jan. 4: Chili with crackers, hot dog, cheeseburger, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with roasted flatbread, corn, cinnamon bun

• Thursday, Jan. 5: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet with garlic bread stick, popcorn chicken with garlic bread stick, hot dog, ham and cheese sub, green beans

• Friday, Jan. 6: Pepperoni pizza, scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll, spicy chicken sandwich, vegetarian deli wrap, barbecued baked beans

York High School

• Monday, Jan. 2: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 3: No school

• Wednesday, Jan. 4: Chili with crackers, hot dog, sausage pizza, cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, corn, cinnamon bun

• Thursday, Jan. 5: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet with garlic bread stick, popcorn chicken, with garlic bread stick, cheese pizza, hot dog, grilled chicken sandwich, southwest shaker with tortilla chips, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, combo sub, roasted chicken sub, green beans

• Friday, Jan. 6: Scalloped potatoes with ham and dinner roll, hot dog, breakfast pizza, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, grilled chicken shaker with roasted flatbread, fajita deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, baked beans