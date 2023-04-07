Centennial

• Monday, April 10: No school

• Tuesday, April 11: Fiesta pizza

• Wednesday, April 12: Ham, cheesy potatoes, veggies, roll, dessert

• Thursday, April 13: Cook’s choice

• Friday, April 14: Spaghetti

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, April 10: No school

• Tuesday, April 11: Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce, green beans, breadsticks

• Wednesday, April 12: Breaded pork, mashed potatoes with gravy corn, dinner roll, fruit

• Thursday, April 13: Chicken tetrazzini, lettuce, winter blend, garlic bread, fruit

• Friday, April 17: Rib patty on bun, baked beans, tator tots, fruit

• Fruit offered daily

Fillmore Central

• Monday, April 10: No school

• Tuesday, April 11: Chicken alfredo, broccoli

• Wednesday, April 12: Hamburgers, baked beans

• Thursday, April 13: Burritos

• Friday, April 14: Sloppy joes, mixed vegetables

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, April 10: No school

• Tuesday, April 11: Sloppy joes, French fries, ice cream cup

• Wednesday, April 12: Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, French bread

• Thursday, April 13: Chicken fajitas, green beans, long johns

• Friday, April 14: Hamburgers or chicken patty sandwich, chips, cookies

McCool Junction

• Monday, April 10: No school

• Tuesday, April 11: Chicken nuggets, peas, fruit

• Wednesday, April 12: Cheesy shells and hamburger, lettuce with dressing, fruit, bread

• Thursday, April 13: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, dinner roll

• Friday, April 14: Pork patty, green beans, bread, fruit

Nebraska Lutheran

Lunch menu

• Monday, April 10: No school

• Tuesday, April 11: Walking tacos

• Wednesday, April 12: Chicken alfredo

• Thursday, April 13: Sausage hashbrown casserole

• Friday, April 14: Steak fingers, potato wedges

Supper menu

• Monday, April 10: No school

• Tuesday, April 11: Popcorn chicken, tots

• Wednesday, April 12: Tornadoes

• Thursday, April 13: Baked spaghetti

• Friday, April 14: Chicken, chips

• Vegetable, fruit, soup and salad bar offered daily

St. Joseph’s Catholic School

• Monday, April 10: No school

• Tuesday, April 11: Broccoli cheese and rice casserole with chicken, roll, green beans

• Wednesday, April 12: Corndogs, corn

• Thursday, April 13: Italian casserole soup

• Friday, April 14: Mozzarella pockets, tomato soup

• Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, April 10: No school

• Tuesday, April 11: Chicken and noodles with dinner roll, country fried steak, dinner roll, combo deli round, mashed potatoes with country grave

• Wednesday, April 12: Beef taco in a bag, crispy chicken sandwich, pizza snackable, refried beans

• Thursday, April 13: Spaghetti, chicken nuggets, breadstick, ham and cheese deli round, flame roasted peppers and onion

• Friday, April 14: Pepperoni pizza, cheesy ham baked tater with breadstick, nacho snackable, broccoli florets

York Middle School

• Monday, April 10: No school

• Tuesday, April 11: Chicken and noodles with dinner roll, country fried steak, dinner roll, hot dog, baked combo sub, mashed potatoes with country gravy

• Wednesday, April 12: Beef taco in a bag, crispy chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with flatbread, refried beans

• Thursday, April 13: Spaghetti, chicken nuggets, breadstick, hot dog, ham and cheese sub, roasted peppers and onions

• Friday, April 14: Cheese pizza, cheesy ham baked tater with breadstick, cheeseburger, vegetarian deli wrap, broccoli florets

York High School

• Monday, April 10: No school

• Tuesday, April 11: Chicken and noodles, dinner roll, pepperoni pizza, hot dog, chicken sandwich, fajita shaker with tortilla chips, crispy chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, mashed potatoes with country gravy

• Wednesday, April 12: Beef taco in a bag, crispy chicken sandwich, sausage pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with flatbread, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, refried beans

• Thursday, April 13: Spaghetti, chicken nuggets, breadstick, cheese pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, southwest shaker with tortilla chips, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, flame roasted peppers and onion

• Friday, April 14: Cheesy ham baked potato, breadstick, hot dog, Philly pizza, crispy chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, grilled chicken shaker with flatbread, fajita deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, broccoli florets