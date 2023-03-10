Centennial

• Monday, March 13: No school

• Tuesday, March 14: No school

• Wednesday, March 15: No school

• Thursday, March 16: No school

• Friday, March 17: No school

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, March 13: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll

• Tuesday, March 14: Chicken noodle soup, peas, maxsticks

• Wednesday, March 15: Rib patty on bun, smilies, baked beans

• Thursday, March 16: Walking taco, rice, lettuce, fresh veggies

• Friday, March 17: Breaded cheese ravioli, lettuce, carrots

• Fruit offered daily

Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School

• Monday, March 13: Chicken strips

• Tuesday, March 14: Shepherd’s pie

• Wednesday, March 15: Spaghetti

• Thursday, March 16: Barbequed pork sandwich

• Friday, March 17: Chicken quesadilla

• Salad bar available daily.

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, March 13: Chicken noodle soup, ham and cheese sliders, carrots and celery

• Tuesday, March 14: Mandarin orange chicken, rice or noodles, stir fry vegetables, egg roll, fortune cookie

• Wednesday, March 15: Shredded roast beef sandwich, potato

• Thursday, March 16: Funza for grades 6-12, boneless chicken wings for K-5, French fries

• Friday, March 17: Quesadilla, Spanish rice, leprechaun cake

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Fillmore Central

• Monday, March 13: Sloppy Joe

• Tuesday, March 14: Deli sandwich, lettuce

• Wednesday, March 15: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn

• Thursday, March 16: Corn dogs, tri taters

• Friday, March 17: Cheese pizza

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, March 13: Chili, cinnamon roll, saltines

• Tuesday, March 14: Tacos, mini doughnuts, steamed corn

• Wednesday, March 15: Cheeseburger macaroni and cheese, steamed peas, dinner roll

• Thursday, March 16: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice

• Friday, March 17: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, tri-tater

• Fresh fruit and vegetable bar offered daily.

McCool Junction

• Monday, March 13: No school

• Tuesday, March 14: Barbecued pork on a bun, baked beans, fruit

• Wednesday, March 15: Corndogs, mini corndogs for grades K-5, carrots, cookies, fruit

• Thursday, March 16: Breaded chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, dinner roll

• Friday, March 17: Macaroni and cheese, corn, fruit, bread

• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.

Nebraska Lutheran

Lunch menu

• Monday, March 13: Chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes

• Tuesday, March 14: Sausage/hashbrown casserole

• Wednesday, March 15: Hamburger steaks

• Thursday, March 16: Barbecued chicken breasts, tater tots

• Friday, March 17: Corned beef and cabbage, carrots

Supper menu

• Monday, March 13: Walking tacos

• Tuesday, March 14: Tater tot casserole

• Wednesday, March 15: Steak fingers, mozzarella sticks

• Thursday, March 16: Spaghetti and garlic bread

• Friday, March 17: Pizza

• Vegetable, fruit, soup and salad bar offered daily

York Elementary

• Monday, March 13: French toast sticks with eggs, cheeseburger, dual cheese snackable, hash brown triangle

• Tuesday, March 14: Beef stroganoff with dinner roll, mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara sauce, combo deli round, broccoli, cauliflower

• Wednesday, March 15: Beef chili, crackers, dinner roll, hot dog, pizza snackable, corn

• Thursday, March 16:Cheeseburger macaroni skillet, breadstick, popcorn chicken, ham and cheese deli round, green beans

• Friday, March 17: Cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes and ham, nacho snackable, barbequed baked beans

York Middle School

• Monday, March 13: French toast sticks, eggs, cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken shaker, flatbread, hash brown triangle

• Tuesday, March 14:Beef stroganoff, dinner roll, mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara, crispy chicken sandwich, combo sub, broccoli, cauliflower

• Wednesday, March 15: beef chili, crackers, dinner roll, hot dog, cheeseburger, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker with flatbread, corn

• Thursday, March 16: cheeseburger macaroni skillet, breadstick, popcorn chicken, hot dog, ham and cheese sub, green beans

• Friday, March 17: Cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes and ham, spicy chicken sandwich, vegetarian deli wrap, barbequed baked beans

York High School

• Monday, March 13: French toast sticks, eggs, cheeseburger, cheese pizza, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken shaker with flatbread, turkey combo deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, hash brown triangle

• Tuesday, March 14: Beef stroganoff, dinner roll, mozzarella bosco sticks, marinara, pepperoni pizza, hot dog, spicy chicken sandwich, fajita shaker with tortilla chips, crispy chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, baked combo sub, broccoli, cauliflower

• Wednesday, March 15: Beef chili, crackers, dinner roll, hot dog, baked sausage pizza, cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, corn

• Thursday, March 16: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet, breadstick, popcorn chicken, cheese pizza, hot dog, grilled chicken sandwich, southwest shaker, tortilla chips, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, green beans

• Friday, March 17: Scalloped potatoes and ham, hot dog, cheese pizza, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, chicken shaker with flatbread, fajita deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, dual cheese sub, barbequed baked beans