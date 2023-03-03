Centennial

• Monday, March 6: Pancake on a stick

• Tuesday, March 7: Breakfast burrito

• Wednesday, March 8: Breakfast casserole

• Thursday, March 9: Build your own breakfast sandwich

• Friday, March 10: No school

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, March 6: Chicken nuggets, tri-taters, baked beans

• Tuesday, March 7: Goulash, green beans, lettuce, garlic bread, fruit

• Wednesday, March 8: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, lettuce, fresh vegetables

• Thursday, March 9: No school

• Friday, March 10: No school

• Fruit offered daily

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, March 6: Macaroni and cheese, mini corndogs

• Tuesday, March 7: Shaved pork loin sandwich, potato

• Wednesday, March 8: Sloppy joes, potato

• Thursday, March 9: No school

• Friday, March 10: No school

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Fillmore Central

• Monday, March 6: Chicken sandwich, chips

• Tuesday, March 7: Crispitos, lettuce, salsa, sour cream

• Wednesday, March 8: No school

• Thursday, March 9: No school

• Friday, March 10: No school

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, March 6: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll

• Tuesday, March 7: Pizzaburgers, steamed corn, jello

• Wednesday, March 8: Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll

• Thursday, March 9: Hot dog, baked beans, corn

• Friday, March 10: No school

• Fresh fruit and vegetable bar offered daily.

McCool Junction

• Monday, March 6: Chicken nuggets, peas, fruit, bread

• Tuesday, March 7: Cheesy shells and hamburger, green beans, fruit, bread

• Wednesday, March 8: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, dinner roll

• Thursday, March 9: No school

• Friday, March 10: No school

• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, March 6: No school

• Tuesday, March 7: Chicken and noodles with dinner roll, country fried steak with dinner roll, combo deli round, mashed potatoes and gravy

• Wednesday, March 8: Beef taco in a bag, crispy chicken sandwich, pizza snackable, refried beans, chocolate chip cookies

• Thursday, March 9: Spaghetti, chicken nuggets with garlic bread stick, ham and cheese deli round, flame-roasted peppers and onions

• Friday, March 10: Cheese pizza, fish nuggets with dinner roll, nacho snackable, steamed broccoli florets

York Middle School

• Monday, March 6: No school

• Tuesday, March 7: Chicken and noodles with dinner roll, country-fried steak with dinner roll, hot dog, combo sub, mashed potatoes and gravy

• Wednesday, March 8: Spaghetti, chicken nuggets with garlic bread stick, hot dog, ham and cheese sub, flame-roasted peppers and onions

• Thursday, March 9: Spaghetti, chicken nuggets with garlic bread stick, hot dog, ham and cheese sub, flame-roasted peppers and onions

• Friday, March 10: Cheese pizza, fish nuggets with dinner roll, cheeseburger, vegetarian deli wrap, broccoli florets

York High School

• Monday, March 6: No school

• Tuesday, March 7: Chicken and noodles with dinner roll, country-fried steak with dinner roll, pepperoni pizza, hot dog, spicy chicken sandwich, fajita shaker with tortilla chips, crispy chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, mashed potatoes and gravy

• Wednesday, March 8: Beef taco in a bag, crispy chicken sandwich, sausage pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, ham and turkey shaker with roasted flatbread, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie

• Thursday, March 9: Spaghetti with bread stick, chicken nuggets with bread stick, cheese pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, southwest shaker with tortilla chips, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, flame-roasted peppers and onions

• Friday, March 10: Fish nuggets with dinner roll, hot dog, cheese pizza, crispy chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, grilled chicken shaker with roasted flatbread, fajita deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, dual-cheese sub, steamed broccoli florets