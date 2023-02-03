Centennial

• Monday, Feb. 6: Cook’s choice

• Tuesday, Feb. 7: Centennial choice breakfast

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: Centennial choice roast beef dinner

• Thursday, Feb. 9: No school

• Friday, Feb. 10: No school

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, Feb. 6: Turkey cheese sandwich, tater tots, winter blend

• Tuesday, Feb. 7: Breaded pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: Chicken nuggets, baked beans

• Thursday, Feb. 9: Sloppy jo on bun, potato wedge, carrots

• Friday, Feb. 10: No School

• Fruit offered daily

Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School

• Monday, Feb. 6: Mexican goulash

• Tuesday, Feb. 7: Grilled chicken sandwich

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: Barbecued pork pizza

• Thursday, Feb. 9: Vegetable beef soup

• Friday, Feb. 10: No school

• Salad bar available daily.

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, Feb. 6: Hot dog, nacho chips and cheese

• Tuesday, Feb. 7: Chicken nuggets, potato, biscuit

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, smiley potatoes

• Thursday, Feb. 9: Chicken quesadilla, Spanish rice

• Friday, Feb. 10: Sloppy joes, crinkle cut fries

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Fillmore Central

• Monday, Feb. 6: Chicken sandwich, green beans

• Tuesday, Feb. 7: Crispitos, lettuce, salsa, sour cream

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: Corn dogs, tri-taters

• Thursday, Feb. 9: Chicken alfredo, cheesy broccoli

• Friday, Feb. 10: Hamburgers, baked beans

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, Feb. 6: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice

• Tuesday, Feb. 7: Sloppy joe, french fries, ice cream

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll

• Thursday, Feb. 9: Cheeseburger mac and cheese, steamed peas, French bread

• Friday, Feb. 10: Deli sandwich, chips, cookie

• Fresh fruit and vegetable bar offered daily.

McCool Junction

• Monday, Feb. 6: Sloppy joe, baked beans, fruit

• Tuesday, Feb. 7: Breaded chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, fruit, dinner roll

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: Deli ham on a bun, carrots, fruit

• Thursday, Feb. 9: Corndogs, mini corndogs for grades K-5, corn, cookies, fruit

• Friday, Feb. 10: No school

• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.

St. Joseph’s Catholic School

• Monday, Feb. 6: Sloppy joes, sweet potato fries

• Tuesday, Feb. 7: Barbecued chicken, whole grain roll, baked beans

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: Chicken tenders, whole grain biscuit, sweet potato fries

• Thursday, Feb. 9: No lunch

• Friday, Feb. 10: No lunch

• Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, Feb. 6: French toast sticks with eggs, cheeseburger, dual cheese snackable, hash brown triangle

• Tuesday, Feb. 7: Beef stroganoff, dinner roll, mozzarella bosco sticks, combo deli round, lemon herbed broccoli, cauliflower

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: Beef chili and crackers, hot dog, pizza snackable, golden corn,

• Thursday, Feb. 9: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet, garlic breadstick, popcorn chicken, ham and cheese deli round, green beans

• Friday, Feb. 10: No School

York Middle School

• Monday, Feb. 6: French toast sticks with eggs, cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken shaker, hash brown triangle

• Tuesday, Feb. 7: Beef stroganoff with diner roll, mozzarella bosco sticks, crispy chicken sandwich, combo sub, broccoli and cauliflower

• Wednesday, Feb.8: Beef chili, hot dog, cheeseburger, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker, golden corn

• Thursday, Feb. 9: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet, breadstick, popcorn chicken, hot dog, ham and cheese sub, green beans

• Friday, Feb. 10: No school

York High School

• Monday, Feb. 6: French toast sticks with eggs, cheeseburger, cheese pizza, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken shaker, turkey combo deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, hash brown triangle

• Tuesday, Feb. 7: Beef stroganoff, dinner roll, mozzarella bosco sticks, pepperoni pizza, hot dog, spicy chicken sandwich, fajita shaker, crispy chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, broccoli and cauliflower

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: Beef chili, hot dog, sausage pizza, cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, golden corn

• Thursday, Feb. 9: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet, breadstick, popcorn chicken, cheese pizza, hot dog, grilled chicken sandwich, southwest shaker, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, combo sub, uncrustable and cheese platter, green beans

• Friday, Feb. 10: Scalloped potatoes and ham, dinner roll, hot dog, breakfast pizza, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, grilled chicken shaker, fajita deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, baked combo sub, barbecued baked beans