School lunch menus

Centennial

• Monday, Jan. 16: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 17: Chicken tacos

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Spaghetti, meatballs

• Thursday, Jan. 19: Sloppy Joes

• Friday, Jan. 20: Ham and cheese croissant, tomato soup

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, Jan. 16: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, bread and butter

• Tuesday, Jan. 17: Chicken nuggets, tri tators, baked beans

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Shredded pork on bun, french fries, carrots

• Thursday, Jan. 19: Chili, cinnamon roll, green beans

• Friday, Jan. 20: Hot dog on bun, smilie potatoes, winterbend

• Fruit offered daily

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, Jan. 16: Sloppy joes, curly fries

• Tuesday, Jan. 17: Chicken fajita, peppers and onions, Spanish rice, cookie

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Triple meat pizza, pudding dessert

• Thursday, Jan. 19: French Dip sandwich, tri-tater, cheesy green beans

• Friday, Jan. 20: Mac and cheese, mini corn dogs

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Heartland

• Monday, Jan. 16: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll

• Tuesday, Jan. 17: Pizza burgers, steamed corn, jello

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans

• Thursday, Jan. 19: French toast sticks, sausage and egg patty, tri tater

• Friday, Jan. 20: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll

• Fresh fruit and vegetable bar offered daily.

McCool Junction

• Monday, Jan. 16: Popcorn chicken, broccoli, bread, fruit

• Tuesday, Jan. 17: Goulash, green beans, bread, fruit

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Crispitos, corn, fruit

• Thursday, Jan. 19: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, fruit, bread

• Friday, Jan. 20: Meatball sub, baked beans, fruit

• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.

Nebraska Lutheran

Lunch menu

• Monday, Jan. 16: Barbecued rib sandwich

• Tuesday, Jan. 17: Stuffed bell peppers

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Waffle nachos

• Thursday, Jan. 19: Turkey, sweet potatoes, roll

• Friday, Jan. 20: Cheeseburger, fries

Supper menu

• Monday, Jan. 16: BLTs, smiley fries

• Tuesday, Jan. 17: Corndogs

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Grilled cheese and soup

• Thursday, Jan. 19: Steak fingers, potato wedges

• Friday, Jan. 20: Munchies

• Vegetable, fruit, soup and salad bar offered daily

St. Joseph’s Catholic School

• Monday, Jan. 16: Sloppy joe, green beans

• Tuesday, Jan. 17: Flatbread, chicken sandwich, potato fries

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Sloppy cheeseburger sandwich, green beans

• Thursday, Jan. 19: Turkey sandwich, baked beans

• Friday, Jan. 20: Cheese sticks, tomato soup

• Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, Jan. 16: No School

• Tuesday, Jan. 17: Beef taco in a bag, crispy chicken sandwich, turkey and cheese deli round, fiesta corn

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Goulash, mozzarella bosco sticks, pizza snackable, mixed vegetables

• Thursday, Jan. 19: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, popcorn chicken, dinner roll, ham and cheese deli round, baked beans

• Friday, Jan. 20: Pepperoni pizza, chicken burrito, nacho snackable, tator tots

York Middle School

• Monday, Jan. 16: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 17: Beef taco in a bag, crispy chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, turkey and cheese sub, corn

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Goulash, mozzarella sticks, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker, mixed vegetables

• Thursday, Jan. 19: Grilled cheese, popcorn chicken bites, hot dog, ham and cheese sub, baked beans

• Friday, Jan. 20: Beef pizza, chicken burrito, hot dog, vegetarian deli wrap, tator tots

York High School

• Monday, Jan. 16: No school

• Tuesday, Jan. 17: Beef taco, chicken sandwich, pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, fajita shaker, crispy chicken deli wrap, comb sub, chicken sub, fiesta corn

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Goulash with garlic breadstick, mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, sausage pizza, hot dog, spicy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, mixed vegetables

• Thursday, Jan. 19: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, popcorn chicken with dinner roll, cheese pizza, cheeseburger, hot dog, southwest shaker with tortilla chips, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, combo sub, chicken sub, baked beans

• Friday, Jan. 20: Chicken burrito, hot dog, beef pizza, cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, fajita wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, tater tots