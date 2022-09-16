School lunch menus

Centennial

• Monday, Sept. 19: Popcorn chicken

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Nacho fries

• Wednesday, Sept. 21: Cheeseburgers

• Thursday, Sept. 22: Bronco sticks with dipping sauces

• Friday, Sept. 23: No school

• Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily.

Cross County

• Monday, Sept. 19: Chicken tenders, potato wedges, carrots, fruit

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Turkey sandwich, tri-taters, green beans, fruit

• Wednesday, Sept. 21: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit

• Thursday, Sept. 22: Pizza, lettuce, fresh vegetables, fruit

• Friday, Sept. 23: No school

Exeter-Milligan

• Monday, Sept. 19: Chicken strips, potato, vegetable, fruit, biscuit

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Pizza sticks, meat sauce, lettuce salad, fruit, rice krispy bars

• Wednesday, Sept. 21: Hot dog, nacho chips and cheese, vegetable, fruit

• Thursday, Sept. 22: Beef and noodles, cinnamon roll, cheesy green beans, fruit

• Friday, Sept. 23: Grilled hamburgers, French fries, baked beans, fruit

• Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings, vegetables and fruits

Fillmore Central High School

• Monday, Sept. 19: Spaghetti

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Deli Sandwich

• Wednesday, Sept. 21: Sliced ham with mashed potatoes

• Thursday, Sept. 22: Chicken and noodles

• Friday, Sept. 23: Sloppy joes

• Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.

Heartland

• Monday, Sept. 19: Chicken patty sandwich, French fries, steamed peas

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans

• Wednesday, Sept; 21: Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll

• Thursday, Sept. 22: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed broccoli, brown rice

• Friday, Sept. 23: Sloppy joe, French fries, ice cream

McCool Junction

• Monday, Sept. 19: Barbecued rib patty on a hoagie bun, carrots, fruit

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Unconstructed lasagna casserole, lettuce salad with dressing, bread stick, fruit

• Wednesday, Sept. 21: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, fruit, bread

• Thursday, Sept. 22: Corndogs, mini corndogs for grades K-5, corn, cookies, fruit

• Friday, Sept. 23: Cheeseburgers, baked beans, fruit

• Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.

Nebraska Lutheran

Lunch menu

• Monday, Sept. 19: Walking tacos

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Fried sausage and potatoes

• Wednesday, Sept. 21: Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice

• Thursday, Sept. 22: Spaghetti and rolls

• Friday, Sept. 23: Macaroni and cheese, fish sticks

Supper menu

• Monday, Sept. 19: Pork chops, scalloped potatoes

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Chicken patty sandwich

• Wednesday, Sept. 21: Grilled cheese

• Thursday, Sept. 22: Pulled pork sandwich

• Friday, Sept. 23: Ham and turkey sandwich

• Vegetable, fruit, soup and salad bar offered daily

St. Joseph’s Catholic School

• Monday, Sept. 19: Turkey sandwich, chips, carrots

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Popcorn chicken with rice, baked beans

• Wednesday, Sept. 21: Fiestada, beans, corn

• Thursday, Sept. 22; Grilled cheese with tomato soup

Friday, Sept. 23: No school

• Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.

York Elementary

• Monday, Sept. 19: French toast sticks with eggs, cheeseburger, dual cheese snackable, hashbrown triangle

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Beef stroganoff with dinner roll, mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara dipping sauce, turkey and cheese deli round, lemon herbed broccoli and cauliflower

• Wednesday, Sept. 21: Chili and crackers, hot dog, pizza snackable, corn, cinnamon bun

• Thursday, Sept. 22: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet with garlic breadstick, popcorn chicken with garlic bread stick, ham and cheese deli round, green beans

• Friday, Sept. 23: Cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll, nacho snackable, barbecued baked beans

York Middle School

• Monday, Sept. 19: French toast sticks with eggs, cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy chicken shaker, hash brown triangle

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Beef stroganoff with dinner roll, mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara, crispy chicken sandwich, fresh baked turkey and cheese sub, broccoli and cauliflower

• Wednesday, Sept. 21: Beef chili, hot dog, cheeseburger, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker, golden corn

• Thursday, Sept. 22: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet with breadstick, popcorn chicken, hot dog, fresh baked ham and cheese sub, green beans

• Friday, Sept. 23: Pepperoni Pizza, scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll, spicy chicken sandwich, vegetarian deli wrap, barbequed baked beans

York High School

• Monday, Sept. 19: French toast sticks with eggs, cheeseburger, cheese pizza, hot dog, crispy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken shaker, turkey combo deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, hash brown triangle

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: Beef stroganoff with dinner roll, mozzarella bosco sticks with marinara, pepperoni pizza, hot dog, spicy chicken sandwich, fajita shaker, crispy chicken deli wrap, combo sub, chicken sub, broccoli and cauliflower

• Wednesday, Sept. 31: Chili and crackers, hot dog, sausage pizza, cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, ham and turkey charcuterie shaker, grilled chicken deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey, and cheese sub, golden corn

• Thursday, Sept. 22: Cheeseburger macaroni skillet with breadstick, popcorn chicken, supreme pizza, hot dog, grilled chicken sandwich, southwest shaker, turkey and cheddar deli wrap, combo sub, roasted chicken sub, green beans

• Friday, Sept. 23: Scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll, hot dog, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, grilled chicken shaker, fajita deli wrap, ham and cheese sub, turkey and cheese sub, barbequed baked beans