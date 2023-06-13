A Bennington school board member, backed by several parents, challenged the district’s administration for allowing an LGBTQ club at Bennington High School during a lengthy meeting Monday night.

Steve Shannon, who was elected in November, expressed his opposition to the Prism Club. He said the organization “pushes ideology” and causes “irreparable harm” to Bennington students. The club became part of Monday’s discussion after the administration asked the board to pay several staff members, including the Prism Club sponsor, for their time overseeing clubs. The board approved the payments on a 4-2 vote, with Shannon and Tim Dreessen voting no.

Since Shannon was elected in November, he has been posting on social media anti-LGBTQ content, conspiracy theories and false information about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Before Monday’s meeting, he posted on Facebook that he believes Bennington’s Prism Club is “centered around sex.”

School board member, parents challenge LGBTQ club at Bennington High School

Several parents used the meeting’s public comment period to criticize the funding and existence of the Prism Club at the high school. Prism clubs are sometimes called GSA clubs, which can stand for gay-straight or gender and sexuality alliances. They are student-led organizations that “provide support to LGBTQ students and educate others about LGBT issues, while engaging in awareness activities,” according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

These clubs have been in schools for years, but some conservative parents and politicians have been alleging, without presenting evidence, that GSA clubs are sites of indoctrination. They say they are concerned that the clubs encourage students to explore LGBTQ identities without their parents’ knowledge.

One Bennington parent said on Monday that the goal of GSA clubs are to “push ideology into the curriculum” even though student clubs don’t have any say on district curriculum.

Another parent, Mary Socha, said she believes GSA clubs push ideology by encouraging membership through hosting contests, passing out rainbow ribbons to students and making flyers to put around school.

“That doesn’t sound to me that (the GSA club) is just a safe place for kids to go,” Socha said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, GSA clubs have been associated with improvements in school safety, positive youth development and increasing students’ sense of purpose and self-esteem. The organization lists this type of clubs as one facet of offering a safe and supportive environment for youth.

GSA clubs in schools have been the focus of several lawsuits around the nation.

In 2021, the Indianapolis Star reported that a U.S. district judge required an Indiana high school to provide its GSA club with the same rights provided to other student groups after a lawsuit was filed by students. The lawsuit alleged the school violated students’ First Amendment rights by treating the club differently than other student-led organizations.

Lawsuits also led a California middle school GSA club to be disbanded in 2022. And in January, students in Tennessee dropped their request to form a GSA club following parent outcry.

Scott Scearcy, a parent, voiced his disapproval for the district to allow a group like the Prism Club at the high school. He said he took two of his three children out of the district last year because he was “appalled about where it was headed.”

“I don’t want to know a child’s sexual preference, you shouldn’t want to know a child’s sexual preference and teachers shouldn’t know a child’s sexual preference,” Scearcy said. “My concern is the adult who wants to sponsor a club that focuses on children’s sexual preference. We will not support paying an adult to talk to minors about who they are attracted to.”

Retiring Superintendent Terry Haack, who was attending his last meeting, said Shannon is making a big leap to assume that the Prism Club is causing any harm to students.

“There’s a lot of research out there that a safe, caring environment helps students achieve,” Haack said. “Those who are in activities are in better attendance…and have better academics. I think having the opportunity to belong to a club of any sort adds to the mission of Bennington Public Schools.”