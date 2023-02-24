BEAVER CROSSING – The Beaver Crossing Sons of the American Legion is taking applications for three $1,000 scholarships being offered again this year. The public has assisted with the creation of these scholarships, which have totaled $33,000 in awards to date.

The scholarships were established to honor the memory of Dan Geis and his many years of active community service, both as a member of the Sons of the American Legion and in many other roles throughout the area.

Three scholarships will be awarded this year to high school seniors graduating from Centennial, York, Exeter-Milligan, Friend, Dorchester, Milford or Seward High Schools. Students do not have to be family members of veterans to apply. Application materials have been distributed to guidance counselors at the high schools.

The application deadline is April 7.