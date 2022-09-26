SCC releases Dean’s List

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the term recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.
York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Julie K Buetow of York, Long Term Care Administration and Danielle Nicole Samson of Mc Cool Junction, Business.