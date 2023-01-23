SCC releases Dean’s List

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the term completed on Dec. 16, 2022, on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Julie K Buetow of York, Long Term Care Administration; Amber B Christian of McCool Junction, Criminal Justice; Celeste M Homan of York, Business Communications; Nick A Kloewer of Lincoln, Precision Machining and Automation Technology and Tye M Miller of Lincoln, Business.