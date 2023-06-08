MILLIGAN — June Jubilee events in Milligan on Saturday, June 10 will include a Co-Ed Softball Tournament at 8 a.m. and the Rooster Run will start at 8:30 a.m. The 13th Annual Pork Rib Cook-Off will kick off in the Centennial Garden at 9 a.m., a Continental Breakfast will be served at the United Methodist Country Store, a Sand Volleyball Tournament will take place in the Centennial Garden and the Car Show registration will begin, all at 9 a.m. The Car Show Display will start at noon with trophies at 4:30 p.m. At 10:30 a.m. Road Rally registration will begin and at 11 a.m. the Centennial Garden will open. Bingo will be played at the American Legion from 1 — 4 p.m. and Angie Kriz and the Polkatoonw will perform from 2 — 6 p.m. Axe Throwing will be held from 2 — 7 p.m. and the Pork Rib Judging will take place at 3:30 p.m. The BBQ Pork Meal will be served from 4:30 — 6:30 p.m. and Catholic Mass will be held at 5 p.m. Music by Dale will be performed in the Garden from 6 — 8 p.m. and Casey Chesnutt will perform from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Food Stand/Vendors will be located east of the garden throughout the weekend.