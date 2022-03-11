Sammie nka as Blessed

My name was Sammie but has recently been changed to Blessed. I was brought to YAAP in 2011 and was... View on PetFinder
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
YORK – Two separate arraignment proceedings have been postponed for Becky Batterton, 62, of York, who has been charged with numerous high-leve…
Three candidates for governor have all used University of Nebraska logos or imagery in ads. The university would like them to cut it out and "ensure that we're not mistakenly conveying an endorsement of any one candidate.”
Police Chief Bob Lausten said a male driver may have had a medical episode before the crash. The man's vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, rear-ended northbound vehicles stopped at a traffic light.
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
STROMSBURG -- Nothing can dim the light of Cross County eighth-grader Nathaniel Avers. In fact, Avers spreads his light amongst other students…
A semi truck that had been traveling east on I-80 crossed the median and struck a westbound semi head-on, sparking the rollover crash that killed three people, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
YORK – Trent Patchin, 36, of Gresham, has been charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, which is a Class 1D felony that carr…
YORK – Jonathon Diego Guzman, 25, of Mundelein, lll., has pleaded not guilty to five felonies after being caught with 15 pounds of packaged ma…
