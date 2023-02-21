YORK – A 20-year-old man, whose addresses are listed as both Colorado and Iowa, has been charged with five counts after allegedly fleeing from troopers.

David Billescas has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and a jury trial has been set for late spring.

According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were on regular duty on Interstate 80 near the Bradshaw exit when they saw Billescas speeding. It was also noted he did not have a front license plate and there were alleged traffic violations. When the trooper initiated a traffic stop, Billescas quickly accelerated eastbound at a high rate of speed.

The affidavit says during the pursuit, Billescas passed a vehicle on the shoulder at approximately 135 mph and continued to change lanes repeatedly causing other vehicles to quickly break. The vehicle left the interstate at the Waco exit and went off the road into the north ditch at a high rate of speed. Then Billescas got back onto the exit ramp and continued east, running through the stop sign and went back onto the interstate. The trooper saw him attempt to pass a semi on the shoulder and then saw a large cloud of white smoke as he began to lose control.

However, according to court documents, Billescas was able to continue east, traveling at 147 mph. Court documents indicate a Seward County deputy was set up with stop sticks near mile marker 373 (Goehner exit). The vehicle left the interstate at that exit, ran through the stop sign and tried to go north, but came to a stop on the top of the interchange.

Troopers and the Seward County deputy took Billescas into custody.

They could smell “an overwhelming odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle and found 5.5 ounces and a pipe, according to the trooper’s affidavit.