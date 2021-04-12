 Skip to main content
Roy Horner Golf Tournament at Friend
Roy Horner Golf Tournament at Friend

FRIEND - After having to postpone the Roy Horner Golf Invite on Wednesday, Friday the teams finally made their way to the Friend Golf Course.

Fillmore Central Panther Alex Schademann and Milford’s Cole Toovey tied for the best individual score as both fired an 81. Panther senior Koby Head came in with a third place score of 84.

Milford would edge the Panthers 379-383 in the final team scores with Thayer Central in third with 403 and the Heartland Huskies just a stroke back in fourth with a 404.

Fillmore Central’s Riley Hiatt with a 104 and Aiden Trowbridge with a 114 rounded out Panther scoring.

The Huskies were led by Jake Regier who fired a 97 for ninth place. Mason Hiebner with a 102 finished in 14th, while teammate Reeve Oswald ended his day with a 103 and medaled in 15th place.

Centennial also took part in the invite and their top finish was turned in by Lance Haberman who was tied for 15th with a 103; Reiden Fowler was in 38th with a score of 118; Jack Wellman put up a score of 128 for 46th and Mattigan Dodson was 52nd with a score of 157.

As a team the Broncos ended up in ninth place with a score of 509.

The Panthers will host their invite today at Hidden Golf Course in Geneva with the Huskies among the field.

Team scores-1.Milford 379; 2.Fillmore Central 383; 3.Thayer Central 403: 4.Heartland 404; 5.Hastings St. Cecilia 414; 6.Southern 421; 7.Shelby Rising City 432; 8.Friend 451; 9.Elmwood-Murdock 483; 10. Centennial 509.

