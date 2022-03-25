Hello, this is Roxie. She is a 6 year old spayed female Shiba Inu. Roxie came to us from a... View on PetFinder
Josi Noble, Sr., Cross County
YORK – Curtis J. Mulinix, 21, of York, has been formally charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor, which is a Class 2 felony that c…
YORK – Hunter Nebe, 19, of rural York County, has been officially charged with two felonies – intentional child abuse and operating a motor ve…
Benjamin-Alvarado, 64, will be Texas Christian University’s chief inclusion officer and senior advisor to the chancellor.
Sam Griesel, who became one of the top players in the Summit League during his four years at North Dakota State, announced Sunday he was transferring to play for Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska men’s basketball team.
YORK – A 32-year-old man from Topeka, Kan., has been charged with 14 felonies and four misdemeanors after being caught with a large amount of …
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun would welcome the U.S. Supreme Court rescinding its 1967 ruling that legalized interracial marriage nationwide in favor of allowing each state to decide such issues on its own.
YORK – A couple of weeks ago, the York County Sheriff’s Department put out an invitation to dozens of young people in the county, asking that …
McCOOL JUNCTION – It’s been 17 years since the first dirt was moved and the first wall was erected for what has become the popular event cente…
St. Louis city's parking violations bureau alleges the man owes more than $2,200 for citations issued in 2021 — for a car he hasn't owned since 2019. Now his case is pending while he is forced to gather evidence to prove his innocence.
