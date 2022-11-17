 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert ‘Bob’ Tieken

Robert ‘Bob’ Tieken, 85, of Omaha, passed away on November, 16, 2022. He was born on August, 18, 1937.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Janet; three sons, Scott, Craig and Brett; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother and nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 150 & Q Street. Interment will take place at the Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

