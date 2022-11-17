Robert ‘Bob’ Tieken, 85, of Omaha, passed away on November, 16, 2022. He was born on August, 18, 1937.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Janet; three sons, Scott, Craig and Brett; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother and nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 150 & Q Street. Interment will take place at the Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com.