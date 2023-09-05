YORK — The one-hour multimedia program called "Riders on the Orphan Train" is the award-winning official Educational Outreach Program of the National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center in Concordia, Kan. The program, that has toured nationally since 1998, combines live music by Phillip Lancaster and Alison Moore, video montage with historical photographs and interviews of survivors, and a dramatic reading of the 2012 novel "Riders on the Orphan Train" by award-winning author Alison Moore. Although the program is about children, it is designed to engage audiences of all ages and to inform, inspire and raise awareness about this little-known part of history. To bring this rich part of Nebraska History to undeserved areas in the state Humanities Nebraska has funded several presentations of the multi-media program "Orphan Trains to Nebraska" in September. The program will come to Kilgore Memorial Library on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
