Returning to the Farm workshop for families in transition is Dec. 9 and 10 in York

Lincoln, Neb., Sept. 23 2022 — The Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will present Returning to the Farm, a workshop series for families who are in the transition process of bringing members back to the farm or ranch. It will begin with a two-day workshop in York for multi-generational families on Dec. 9 and 10 at the Holthus Convention Center, 3130 Holen Ave.

The series assists families and agricultural operations with developing financial plans and successful working arrangements to meet their unique needs. It will guide families in developing estate and transition plans, setting personal and professional goals and improving the communication process between family members.

“Returning to the Farm gives families the tools and resources to have a successful transition with more family joining the business,” farm and ranch transition extension educator Allan Vyhanlek said. “We really want to have two or three generations come to this together and take that time, as a family, to sit down, learn together and start these important processes.”

Vyhnalek will lead the workshops with Jessica Groskopf, an agricultural economist with Nebraska Extension. Presenters will include other extension experts as well as agribusiness and legal professionals. During the program, participants will:

• Learn communication strategies

• Set both personal and professional goals

• Develop a farm or ranch transition plan

• Identify estate planning issues and develop effective strategies for planning

• Review financial feasibility and financial tools

The workshop fee is $70 per person, which includes dinner on Dec. 9 and lunch on Dec. 10. It also includes two follow-up workshops, to be held virtually, in the evenings on Jan. 9 and Feb. 2. Hotel accommodations are not included.

Registration may be completed before Dec. 2 at https://cap.unl.edu/rtf22.