YORK – The congregation of the First Presbyterian Church is inviting the public to the retirement reception of Pastor Mike and Caryn Eickhoff, which will be held on April 30, from 2-4 p.m.
Retirement reception to be held
Related to this story
Most Popular
The ministers of morality might want to address the 'wacky wabbit'
YORK – Bart Beutler, 47, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case where he is accused of killing his wife, Stacie, 46, on Jan. 30.
NEAR BENEDICT – Olivia Nyberg, a stylish young lady, is a valued member of the boots-on-the-ground crew at McLean Beef.
YORK – A convicted felon from Lincoln, who was caught with methamphetamine while in York County, has been sentenced to prison.
Nebraska has six — yes, six — scholarship quarterbacks vying for a role, including transfer Jeff Sims, intriguing Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy.