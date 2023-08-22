YORK — The York Young Professionals will continue their Adulting Series with "Retirement 101" on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at noon at Kilgore Memorial Library.Come and hear from Nolan Rathe, a partner at NJN Financial Group, as he explains what we need to know about planning for retirement as young professionals in the workforce. Lunch will be provided. RSVP to https:// forms.gle/J31xm4iSnVqR4mrS8.