Renegade’s Antiques makes a move downtown

Maegan Nuss has made a move with her Renegade’s Antiques store in downtown York but it didn’t require the use of any long-distance haulers. That’s because the store moved from 626 N. Lincoln Avenue to 616 N. Lincoln Avenue which was three doors south from its former location.

Nuss, who purchased the 616 N. Lincoln location in 2020 had been using the building for storage while undergoing some renovation but said it was time to make the move.

The merchandise had all been moved in the past couple of weeks and she opened in the new location a little over a week ago. Along with the move she said they have refocused towards a full-time antique store with a gift line rather than taking consignments on items.

Nuss said the store will be stocking antique coins, knives, weaponry, signs, pottery and some furniture. She is also adding some gift lines that will fit in with the theme of the store.

“We find our items wherever we can find them,” said Nuss. “That includes auctions, garage sales, flea markets and other places.” She comes by her interest naturally as her mother Colleen Travis runs The Trading Post at the north end of the block.

The building has been home to several businesses over the years all the way back to when Metz Mortuary was located there. Many will remember when the Brass Buckle clothing store was located there right next to the alley.

One interesting side note to when Metz Mortuary was located there, Nuss said that members of the Nebraska Paranormal Society have conducted four ghost hunts in the building in the past several months. The paranormal team brings the equipment for those folks who like hunting for lost souls and evidently have had some results.

Renegade’s Antiques is open seven days a week. Hours for Monday through Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Nuss said on the Sundays, she sees a lot of visitors from the interstate or those who might be in town for another event and are looking for something to do.

Nuss who is a full-time RN depends on employees Tina Brown and Kelly VanDaam to hold down the fort during the times she can’t be at the store.

“We just want to have fun with this,” said Nuss. “I’m a big believer in community and one aspect of a great community is a vibrant downtown with retail stores.”

You can reach the store by calling 402-362-4088.

New doctor to join staff at York Medical Clinic

The York Medical Clinic has announced that Kristi Kohl, MD who is experienced in a full range of obstetrical and procedural capabilities will be joining the staff. She will start seeing patients in January of 2023. You can call the York Medical Clinic to schedule appointments with Dr. Kohl and that number to call is 402-362-5555.

Dr. Kohl received her biology degree from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, minoring in chemistry and sociology. She then went on to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. She was accepted into the Primary Care Program while there and did an intense sub intern year, followed by the Rural Training Track family practice program in Scottsbluff which gave her excellent experience with trauma and obstetrics.

She then practiced in Ogallala for Banner Health from 2004 to 2009 and then moved to Grant to work for Perkins County Health starting in 2009.

“My favorite part about family practice medicine is helping people understand what’s going on with their body as it changes because of disease or pregnancy for adults or growth/development of children”, said Dr. Kohl. “I also enjoy trying to problem solve to help people be able to live and enjoy life to the fullest.”

Dr. Kohl is a native of Oshkosh. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, dogs, grown sons and grandkids. She loves playing volleyball, running, reading, writing, singing, and spending time with nature. She recently went with her folks to Paris (her childhood dream), so traveling may also become a future interest.

One more week for Holiday Rewards program

The York Chamber of Commerce annual Holiday Rewards program which began on Nov. 17 will run for one more week through Tuesday, Dec. 13. Customers conducting business with Chamber Members and paying for it, on and between these dates are eligible to participate.*

Simply bring your receipts to the Chamber Office for validation. You will be given one registration slip for every $10 you spend at Chamber Businesses. (Individual receipts will be capped at $5,000 but will be eligible for the special day incentives).

Special value days for this year which remain are Thursday, Dec. 8 (4x value), Saturday, Dec. 10 (2x value).

Winners will be drawn at random while Chamber Staff is live on the air at KOOL 103.5 FM/KAWL 1370 AM on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 7-8 a.m. When you hear your name called, you will call the station at 402-362- 5954 to select your prize envelope. All registrations must be legible.

*Because utility bills and established installment loans are already set, your current payment during the Holiday Rewards time period will be eligible.

What the heck?

What do you think? For all you Husker fans out there I’m talking about the fact that Matt Rhule will be leading the Big Red football program for the next several years. For all you non-football fans reading this, I don’t know. I guess go on to the comics.

Rhule is one thing we haven’t had at the helm for a long time. Someone who is very well-spoken. You can tell he’s the son of a preacher. We watched the press conference last week and he comes across as someone who can surely get his point of view across.

But can he recruit and then can he coach? We’ll certainly find out. You would hope that fans realize that he won’t be able to completely rebuild the program in one year. You’ll find the fans that say, “Well, he got fired by the Carolina Panthers, why should we hire him?”

I would counter that the pros and college are pretty different animals. I also pointed that out to a couple of people who threw that at me that there was another coach that tried the pros, didn’t do so well and then went back to college and did well. Guy by the name of Nick Saban down at Alabama. That didn’t turn out so bad for the Crimson Tide.

As for me, I’m a Nebraska Cornhusker guy and if Matt Rhule is our coach, then I’m going to support him and his program. You know…. “Red til’ I’m dead”.