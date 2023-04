** ADDITIONAL CHANGES**

Prince of Peace Lutheran

Geneva

Friday, April 7 – Good Friday Service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 – Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

McCool Jct. United Methodist Church

McCool Jct.

Friday, April 7 – Good Friday Service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 – Easter Sunrise Service with breakfast served by the men, 7 a.m.; Easter Morning Service, 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 16 – Confirmation Sunday with a cake and punch reception to follow, 9 a.m.

Gresham Presbyterian

Gresham

Sunday, April 9 – Easter Service, 10 a.m.

St. Peter Lutheran

Gresham

Friday, April 7 – Good Friday Service, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 – Easter Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Easter Service with Holy Communion, 8:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church of York

York

Sunday, April 9 – Easter Sunrise Service at Recharge Lake Amphitheater, 7 a.m.; Easter Morning Service, 10:30 a.m. – Lord Supper to be served at both locations

St. Helena’s Catholic Church

Grafton

Friday, April 7 – Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m.; Confessions, 3:30 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 – Easter Sunday Mass, 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 16 – Mass, 11 a.m.; Confessions, 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

York Evangelical Free Church

York

Sunday, April 9 – Sunrise Service, 7 a.m.; Easter Celebration Service, 9 a.m.

***

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

York, Nebraska

Saturday, April 8 – Men’s Bible Study at Emmanuel, 7 a.m.

Sunday, April 9 – EASTER – Worship with Communion, 6:30, 8 & 10:30 a.m.; Easter Breakfast, 7–10 a.m.

Monday, April 10 – No School; Christian Nurture, 6 p.m.; Trustees, 6:30 p.m.; LLL, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11 – Willow Brook Bible Study, 2 p.m.; LWML, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12 – School Chapel, 8:15 a.m.; Bible Class at Emmanuel, 9 a.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 12 p.m.; Midweek & Dig In for 3 years to 6th Grade, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 – Hearthstone Service – Faith, 10 a.m.; Choir, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14 – Men’s Bible Study at Wendy’s, 7 a.m.

Saturday, April 15 – Men’s Bible Study at Emmanuel, 7 a.m.

Bethesda Mennonite Church

Henderson, Nebraska

Sunday, April 9 – Worship/Easter Sunday, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:40 a.m.

Monday, April 10 – Church offices closed; Legacy Square Communion, 2:30 p.m.; Rosewood Court Communion, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11 – Staff Meeting, 8:30 a.m.; Board of Deacons, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12 – Bulletin Announcements Due; Sunday School Committee, 6 p.m.; High School Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.; Midweek, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone, 7 p.m.; Chancel Choir, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 – BWM March/April Birthday Celebration, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14 – Church offices closed

Faith Evangelical Bible Church

Henderson, Nebraska

Friday, April 7 – Good Friday Service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 – Easter Breakfast, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 12 – Awana, 6:45 – 8 p.m.; Junior High, 6:45 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 – Ladies Bible Study, 9 a.m.