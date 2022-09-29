Religion Calendar

Emmanuel Lutheran Church
York, Nebraska
Sunday, Oct. 2 – Worship, 8 & 10:30 a.m.; Adult Bible Study and Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 3 – Stewardship Board, 5:30 p.m.; Christian Nurture, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Willow Brook Bible Study, 2 p.m.; Youth Board, 6 p.m.; Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.; Evangelism, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5 –Bible Class at Emmanuel, 9 a.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 12 p.m.; Midweek/DIG IN for 3 yrs. – 6th grade, 6 p.m.; Choir, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6 – No School; Hearthstone Service – Emmanuel, 10 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 7 – No School; Men’s Bible Study at Wendy’s, 7 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8 – Men’s Bible Study at Emmanuel, 7 a.m.
Bethesda Mennonite Church
Henderson, Nebraska
Sunday, Oct. 2 – Worship/Worldwide Communion, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:40 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 3 – Church Office closed; Legacy Square Communion, 2:30 p.m.; Rosewood Court Communion, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Staff Meeting, 8:30 a.m.; Bethesda Women’s Ministries, 7 p.m.; Preschool Committee, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Bulletin Announcements Due; High School Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.; Midweek, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone, 7 p.m.; Chancel Choir, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7 – Church Office closed
Saturday, Oct. 8 – Men’s Bible Study, 7 a.m.
Faith Evangelical Bible Church
Henderson, Nebraska
Sunday, Oct. 2 – Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service with Pastor Bryan speaking, 10:30 a.m.; Senior High Youth, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3 – MUMS – Mothers Uplifting Mothers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Awana, 6:45 – 8 p.m.; Junior High, 6:45 – 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6 – Ladies Bible Study, 9 a.m.