Religion Calendar

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

York, Nebraska

Sunday, Oct. 23 – Worship with Communion, 8 & 10:30 a.m.; Adult Bible Study and Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 24 – Blood Driver, 12 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Willow Brook Bible Study, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – School Chapel, 8:15 a.m..; Bible Class at Emmanuel, 9 a.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 12 p.m.; Midweek/DIG IN for 3 yrs. – 6th grade, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Hearthstone Service – Zion, 10 a.m.; Choir practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 –Men’s Bible Study at Wendy’s, 7 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 – Men’s Bible Study at Emmanuel, 7 a.m.

Bethesda Mennonite Church

Henderson, Nebraska

Sunday, Oct. 23 – Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:40 a.m.; Youth Fundraiser Meal, 5:45 p.m.; School Kit Assembly, 6:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24 – Church Office closed; Church Council, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Staff Meeting, 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Bulletin Announcements Due; Legacy Square, 2:30 p.m.; High School Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.; Midweek, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone, 7 p.m.; Chancel Choir, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Rosewood Court, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 – Church office closed

Faith Evangelical Bible Church

Henderson, Nebraska

Sunday, Oct. 23 – Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service with Pastor Bryan speaking, 10:30 a.m.; Senior High Youth, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Awana, 6:45 – 8 p.m.; Junior High, 6:45 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Ladies Bible Study, 9 a.m.

