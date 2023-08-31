Aurora

Chess Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. Come and hang out with fellow chess enthusiasts at Espressions.

Coffee and Crafts will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. at Espressions in Aurora. Bring your own craft project and meet others to craft and socialize.

Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).

Market on the Square will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 – 11 a.m. Market on the Square is held every Saturday from June 3 through Sept. 16. The Market is located on the square in Aurora at the Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot. All products sold are homemade or homegrown locally. If you are interested in having a booth at the Market on the Square please fill out a registration form at https://forms.gle/TkSyi37hb2NookPF6.

Lisa’s Book Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Monday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The current book is “A Spell for Chameleon” by Piers Anthony.

Maile’s Book Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. The current book is “God Pretty in the Tobasco Field” by Kim Michele Richardson.

Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).

Chess Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. Come and hang out with fellow chess enthusiasts at Espressions.

Coffee and Crafts will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at Espressions in Aurora. Bring your own craft project and meet others to craft and socialize.

Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).

Game Night Mexican Train Dominoes will be held at Espressions in Aurora on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 6 p.m. Come and play a new game or bring along an old one.

The Leadership Center in Aurora is hosting it’s 3rd Annual T.L.C. Fall Art Workshop on Sept. 15 – 20. Registration is now open and a full list of instructors can be found on The Leadership Center website.

Market on the Square will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 – 11 a.m. Market on the Square is held every Saturday from June 3 through Sept. 16. The Market is located on the square in Aurora at the Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot. All products sold are homemade or homegrown locally. If you are interested in having a booth at the Market on the Square please fill out a registration form at https://forms.gle/TkSyi37hb2NookPF6.

A Blood Drive will be held in Aurora on Monday, Sept. 18 from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Contact Julie at 402.631.3442 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Lisa’s Book Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Monday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. The current book is “A Spell for Chameleon” by Piers Anthony.

A Blood Drive will be held in Aurora on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Contact Julie at 402.631.3442 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Maile’s Book Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. The current book is “God Pretty in the Tobasco Field” by Kim Michele Richardson.

Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).

Chess Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Come and hang out with fellow chess enthusiasts at Espressions.

Coffee and Crafts will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. at Espressions in Aurora. Bring your own craft project and meet others to craft and socialize.

Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).

Game Night Mexican Train Dominoes will be held at Espressions in Aurora on Friday, Sept. 23 starting at 6 p.m. Come and play a new game or bring along an old one.

Benedict

The Cross County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 due to Teacher In-Service.

The Cross County FCCLA will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the FCS Room.

Cross County students will participate in the FCCLA Fall Leadership Workshop in Kearney on Sept. 17 – 18.

On Thursday, Sept. 21 Lisa Hurley or Emily Perry with the York County Development Corporation will hold a YCDC Traveling Office at the Benedict Community Center from 9 – 11 a.m. They will be available during that time if you have a business project you would like to discuss. Or you may call them at the YCDC Office in York at 402.362.3333 and make other arrangements.

The Benedict Community Church will hold their Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 22 starting at 5 p.m. in the Benedict Park. They will hold an old fashioned weenie roast with s’mores, kids games, pumpkin painting and hayrack rides around town. All are welcome to come join in the fun.

Cross County Community Schools is hosting their first annual Great Pumpkin Contest. Grow a giant pumpkin, bring it to the Ag Room at the school on Monday, Oct. 30 to be weighed. Weigh-in’s begin at 7:30 a.m. and will close at noon. The winner will be notified later in the afternoon.

Bradshaw

There will be no classes at Heartland Community Schools on Monday, Sept. 11 due to Professional Development Day.

The Heartland Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

Exeter

Exeter-Milligan will hold their Outdoor Education Day on Friday, Sept. 8.

Exeter-Milligan K-5 students will attend a Marionette Performance in Friend on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan students will participate in the FCCLA Fall Leadership Workshop in Kearney on Sept. 17 – 18.

Fairmont

The Fairmont Community Club will hold Hold ‘Em in the Village on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 4 – 6 p.m. Come and cruise the village for your best poker hand. Register at 6th and Main Street by 3:45 p.m. You must be present with a valid ID and sign a waiver. Rules and a map will be provided and three prizes awarded. $5 a hand. A Potluck will be held starting at 6 p.m. and come watch the Huskers at the Legion, kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Fillmore Central students will participate in the FCCLA Fall Leadership Workshop in Kearney on Monday, Sept. 18.

Friend

The Czech Marionette Theater will perform on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Friend Historical Society in Friend. Vit Horejs is bringing century-old hand-carved, marionettes for a special performance of Czech fairy tales. The marionettes were accidentally discovered in a New York City dusty closet. They have appeared at the Smithsonian Institute and many U.S./International sites. This free program is being made possible by local Historical Society friends in partnership with the York, NE Czech Club. Contact Pam Hromadk a @ 402-366-1132 for more information.

Geneva

The Fillmore Central High School Cheer Clinic will be held on Friday, Sept. 8. Registration will start at 4:15 p.m. at the FCHS Football Field North Entrance. Snack and supper will be provided. A performance will be given during halftime of the varsity football game.

Fillmore Central 4th Graders will participate in AgVenture Day on Monday, Sept. 11.

T.A.G. (Teen Activities Group) will be held at the Geneva Public Library on Monday, Sept. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. This is a free activity for ages 13-19. No preregistrationequired.

The Fillmore Central Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 11.

The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. in downtown Geneva.

Fillmore Central will take school pictures on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Fillmore County GriefShare: Loss of Spouse group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 2 – 4 p.m. and from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library in the Small Meeting Room.

Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. Meetings facilitated by John Glassburner at the Congregational Church.

The Fillmore County Genealogical Society with cooperation from the City of Geneva, Fillmore County Historical Society and local volunteers will be hosting their Historic Cemetery Walk at the Geneva Public Cemetery, located at 6th and K Streets in Geneva, on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Enter at the South Gate. A free will donation will be taken and refreshments will be served. Bring a lawn chair as seating is limited.

The Fillmore Central Hospital Behavioral Health Services: Still Going, Still Growing meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 from 4 – 5 p.m. in the Pavilion Group Room. This group is open to all prior members of the Senior Behavioral Health Treatment Programs. This provides an opportunity to check in with one another, maintain support for each other and continue working on ongoing relapse prevention and resiliency. They are able to enjoy each other’s company while enjoying refreshments and stories about the successes and challenges of maintaining good mental health. Call Kelly Davis at 402.759.3192 to get signed up.

On site AA meetings will be held at the Fillmore County Hospital Conference Center on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Enter through the main entrance. For questions, please contact: 402-759-3192.

The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. in downtown Geneva.

The Fillmore County GriefShare: Loss of Spouse group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 2 – 4 p.m. and from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library in the Small Meeting Room.

Sisters from northeast Nebraska, Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will present the Humanities Nebraska-sponsored program, “Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail: Nebraska’s Outlaws” at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. This program will blend music, narrative verse, and PowerPoint to educate and entertain attendees about the characters and situations of the Western Movement, such as outlaws Doc Middleton and Kid Wade, as well as women who became entangled in webs of crime, livestock, and rustlers. This is the second of three monthly programs in the Nebraska Outlaw speaker series hosted by the Geneva Public Library. These programs are free to attend and open to all ages.

Calling all Beatles fans!! Yesterday and Today: the interactive Beatles experience will be at the Geneva City Auditorium (theater) on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. Plan to be there!! More details to follow.

Raise your hand if you love a Czech Dinner! A Czech Dinner fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 and Monday, Sept. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geneva United Methodist Church in Geneva. Serving roast pork, sauerkraut, potato dumplings, Bohemian rye bread, liver dumpling soup and kolaches. Free-will donations will be accepted.

The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. in downtown Geneva.

The Geneva Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The Fillmore County GriefShare: Loss of Spouse group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 2 – 4 p.m. and from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library in the Small Meeting Room.

Nicole Stoner, Extension Educator, will teach you how to properly plant a tree through an actual tree planting on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. You will also learn good tree selection and how to care for your newly planted trees. A $10 registration fee includes a light supper. RSVP by September 25 by calling 402-759-3712.

All ages are welcome to LEGO Night at the Geneva Library on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 – 8 p.m. Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and pieces are available to build with. Creations are displayed in the library for one week, and posted online.

Author Joel Green will present “Robber’s Cave: Truths, Legends, and Recollections” at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. This is the third and final program in the Nebraska Outlaw speaker series hosted by the Geneva Public Library. These programs are free to attend and open to all ages.

Gresham

September Story Hour will be held at the Gresham Library on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. there will be a read aloud, activities and a snack.

The Gresham Senior Dinner will be held on Monday, Sept. 11 at noon at the community center. Please note the change of date.

The Centennial Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.

The Centennial Quiz Bowl Team will compete in the Seward Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Centennial Board of Education Budget Hearing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 starting at 8 p.m. A Tax Request Hearing will follow and then the Board of Education will meet following the hearings in the CPS-1 Board Room.

Centennial softball team will also play in Gresham on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.

Centennial students will participate in the FCCLA Fall Leadership Workshop on Friday, Sept. 18.

A Gresham Volunteer Firemen’s meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station.

The Gresham Rural Fire Board will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at the fire station.

The Gresham Library is open to all ages on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information visit Gresham Public Library Facebook page or contact the Village Office.

Henderson

Take a step back in time at the annual Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Henderson. Enjoy a wide array of ethnic foods, demonstrations, and activities for young and old alike. Old-fashioned laundry day, corn shelling, hands-on rope making, and butter making are all interactive activities for everyone to give a try. Other handwork demonstrations include quilting, crocheting, embroidery, and rug weaving. Heritage Day has no admission charge, with the entire park open for viewing. Live traditional gospel music will be performed by Dave Ehly in the country church from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Head over to the farmhouse and the Immigrant House in the morning to enjoy some old-fashioned music playing on the pump organs. Professor Larry Roberts will be conducting country school from 9 to 10 a.m. All children are invited to pop into the schoolhouse at 9 a.m. to participate in the lessons. Following Country School, Professor Roberts will be offering hands-on glass etching in the agriculture building. Ethnic foods available will be zwieback, New Year’s cookies, raisin shnetya, sour cream cookies, apple prieshka, bologna, cheese, and ham sandwiches. Traditional waffles and white cream sauce will be freshly cooked onsite and available for purchase, as well as freshly pressed apple cider. To top it off, visit the East Side Cafe and enjoy a root beer float while strolling down the sidewalk lined with antique tractors! The Visitors’ Center will be offering frozen cinnamon and caramel rolls and frozen verenike meals with ham gravy to take home to enjoy. Don’t forget to watch the sausage stuffing demonstrations, offering cracklings, lard, and spare ribs for purchase. Heritage Day will be hosting professional artist Ian Huebert this year. As an illustrator and printmaker, Ian’s art show will feature some of his original works of art. Golf carts will be available for those needing help getting around the Heritage Park. The park is located 1 ½ miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit #342 on spur 93A. For more information, contact Suzanne at 402-723-4252. Make sure to mark your calendars because there is always something for everyone to enjoy during Heritage Day!

There will be no classes at Heartland Community Schools on Monday, Sept. 11 due to Professional Development Day.

The Heartland Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

McCool

Classes at McCool Jct. will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 due to PLC Staff Development.

A Depot Fried Chicken Feed will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Town Hall in downtown McCool Jct. starting at 5 p.m. A free will donation will be taken.

A Wine Tasting will be held on Smitty’s Back Patio in McCool on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 4 p.m.

A Classic Car Show will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 4 p.m. at Kerry’s Restaurant in McCool.

‘Aint’ Dead Yet!’ will perform in the Kerry’s Parking Lot from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

The Pour Horse Coffee Cart will be in McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 in the McCool Town Hall.

The McCool Jct. Mustang Roundup Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on Main Street. Line up starts at 9 a.m.

The Church Ladies Lunch will be held in the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. during Mustang Round Up.

Kona Ice will be at the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bounce Houses will be found on the McCool Village Green along with a Dunk Booth on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The FFA Petting Barn will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Live Animal Barn.

A Cornhole Tournament will be held at the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 2 p.m.

Food Trucks including Coolers, Billie’s Grilled Cheese and Lemony Squeeze will be in downtown McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 1 p.m.

The McCool Fire Department Water Play Time for Kids will be held in downtown McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 12 – 3 p.m.

The McCool Booster Club Dodgeball Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 in the Old Gym starting at 4:30 p.m.

The McCool Fire Department BBQ Cook Off will be held in downtown McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 5 p.m.

A Kids Movie, “Moana” will be shown upstairs in the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 to 10 p.m. The McCool Cheerleaders will provide childcare.

A Street Dance will be held downtown on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. featuring “The Blue Collar Band”.

A Pancake Feed will be held in the McCool Town Hall from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Duck Races at the Bridge will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17. The Ducks will be released at 1:30 p.m.

A Golf Cart Poker Run will be held all around McCool on Sunday, Sept. 17 starting at 2 p.m.

A Fish Fry will be held in the McCool Town Hall on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Milligan

Exeter-Milligan will hold their Outdoor Education Day on Friday, Sept. 8.

Exeter-Milligan K-5 students will attend a Marionette Performance in Friend on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan students will participate in the FCCLA Fall Leadership Workshop in Kearney on Sept. 17 – 18.

The Milligan Public Library has extended its hours! Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday hours are 3:30 — 5:30 p.m. and Thursday hours are 3:30 until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. This gives Milligan patrons more time to come in and look around. Stop by to check out a book, new kids DVD’s and books have been ordered and are waiting for viewing. Stop by! The librarians would love to see you!

Polk

The High Plains School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Clarks on Monday, Sept. 11.

Seward

The Seward Family Medical Center will be offering drive-thru community flu vaccinations for ages 18 & older on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 7 — 9 a.m. in the west parking lot. The drive-thru vaccine process is quick and easy! A staff member will complete your paperwork electronically for you while you wait in your car. Simply drive up, roll down your window, pull up your sleeve and receive your shot. Form line heading East on Bradford Street. Bring your insurance card; Must be 18 year or older to receive drive-thru vaccine; Please wear short sleeves; Please wear your mask; One shot per each window of the vehicle. Please note: All flu shot events are while supplies last. Patients age 18 need a parent/guardian present to receive their flu shot.

The Seward Family Medical Center will be offering a Pediatric Flu Shot Clinic on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Bring your insurance card; A parent or guardian must be present; Parents or guardians are welcome to receive their flu shot at this event. Please note: All flu shot events are while supplies last. 18 and under must have parent/guardian present.

The 5th Annual Hello Fall Craft and Vendor Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Ag Pavilion on the Seward County Fairgrounds in Seward. Shop over 65 vendors indoors and outdoors and bring the family for fun for everyone. Door prizes and more plus lunch will be served.

The Seward Farmer’s Market will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. until noon on the courthouse square in Seward.

The Fifth Street Summer Music Series will wrap up with a concert by Milford’s B Street Band from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Seward Bandshell. Food trucks, kids activities and more will be part of this free event, hosted by the Seward Arts Council.

Sunday, Sept. 10 will be Rotary Family Day at the Seward County Historical Society Museum in Goehner from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring an Open House of the Museum and free train rides by the “Chippewa Northwestern Railway”- a 1:12 scale, battery and steam train collection-offering free rides to area youth and family members. The ride covers the campus of the Seward County HIstorical Society Museum. The event is sponsored annually by the Seward Rotary Club, in an effort to offer a free fun, family activity and make more aware of the offerings at the Seward County Historical Society Museum. There will be a free Ice Cream Social featuring cake and ice cream and drinks while supplies last. The historical museum offers five buildings of memories including an historical, one room schoolhouse and a turn of the century, vintage, victorian home. The Rotary Club event is free and open to the public. The museum will open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Sunday-with refreshments served from 2 to 4 p.m. or while the cake, ice cream and drinks last. For more information visit the Seward County Museum facebook page or their website of www.sewardcountymuseum.org or call 402-523-4055.

The Lincoln Food Bank will distribute food from the St. John Lutheran Church fellowship hall on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Artist Tiffany Hovendick will present a program for the GFWC Seward Womans Club’s opening meeting on Wednesday, Sept, 13 at their monthly general meeting at the Seward Civic Center in their clubroom — the West Fireplace Room at 1:30 p.m. Also presenting that day will be representatives from the Hugh O’ Brian Youth Leadership program (HOBY) from Seward High — Esten Johnsen and representatives from the GFWC NFWC Sophomore Pilgrimage. The GFWC Seward Womans Club sponsors both youth programs and has since their inception. A special desert/refreshment will also be presented to those in attendance by the serving committee. The meeting is a membership drive meeting and all are interested individuals are welcome to attend.

A screening of the movie “My Ascension” will be held at the Rivoli Theater in Seward on Wednesday, Sept. 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m. “My Ascension” is the story of the day that changed one teenager’s life, who had struggled with anxiety and depression. It’s a story of hope to help fight suicide. Attendees will also learn about valuable resources to help keep teens safe. The screening is promoted through Four Corners Health Department.

The Seward Family Medical Center will be offering drive-thru community flu vaccinations for ages 18 & older on Thursday, Sept. 14. The drive-thru vaccine process is quick and easy! A staff member will complete your paperwork electronically for you while you wait in your car. Simply drive up, roll down your window, pull up your sleeve and receive your shot. Form line heading East on Bradford Street. Bring your insurance card; Must be 18 year or older to receive drive-thru vaccine; Please wear short sleeves; Please wear your mask; One shot per each window of the vehicle. Please note: All flu shot events are while supplies last. Patients age 18 must have parent/guardian present.

A Gather and Grow Gala, a benefit for the Seward United Methodist Church, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. in Harvest Hall on the Seward County Fairgrounds. Dueling Pianos is the featured entertainment with a social hour and a catered meal by Sparetime Lounge. A silent auction and live auction are also planned. Tickets are $100. Visit bidpal.net/sewardumc for more details.

Memorial Health Care Systems in Seward will host Fridays for You on Friday, Sept. 15 at noon featuring Barb Koester, RN with the Four Corners Health Department speaking on “Aging with Confidence: Stepping On Program & My Mobility”. Did you know that 1 in 4 adults that are 65+ will live to 90+? Now is the time to make a plan to stay independent, for yourself, at home, and in your community. Learn about ways to stay safe at home and in your neighborhood with a plan for home safety, driving safety and individual safety. A light lunch will be provided. Please RSVP by Sept. 8 by calling 402.646.4707 or email shana.glover@mhcs.us.

The Seward Farmer’s Market will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. until noon on the courthouse square in Seward.

The Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership will host a Farm to Table Culinary Event on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will take place at The Dairy @ Seward, 2484 Mckelvie Rd., Seward. Enjoy food samples created by local chefs using local ingredients with wine or beer pairing suggestions and live music. Tickets are $40 each or $75 for two, available now on the SCCDP website: cultivatesewardcounty.com or call 402.643.4189.

It is most appropriate that during National Suicide Awareness Month, the Community of Seward will be hosting a special “Teen Suicide Awareness Program/Panel at the Seward Civic Center on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Seward Civic Center’s Langworthy Auditorium at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and sponsored by the GFWC Seward Woman’s Club and the Seward High FCCLA. The program will feature a panel, with members who have all had encounters with the issue of teen suicide and suicide in general. Panelists include Mental Health Counselor – Jonathan Metschke – a mental health counselor with Metschke Counseling in Seward, Anna Downing-Mother of a teenager who lost his life to suicide, and Dr. David Miers, PhD of Lincoln, who is the Senior Director of Behavioral Health at Bryan Health in Lincoln, Nebraska (who is a Seward High graduate). Julya Metschke, SHS Senior, representing the SHS FCCLA will be the evening’s host. The evening will feature information to assist students in observation of others that might be considering suicide-what to watch for and how to talk to students with suicidal issues. Panelists will also share stories on their experiences with suicide situations and offer ways to help. Students will be allowed to ask questions to the panel, following the presentation. Refreshments will be served following the presentation, hosted by the GFWC Seward Womans Club.

Stromsburg

It’s harvest time! Come and enjoy and evening in the Aronia Berry field and pick your own berries or just enjoy the evening on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Learn about the health benefits of the Aronia berry and sample Aronia berry treats. Bring your lawn chair as there will be music, food, vendors and a good time for everyone. Also, were your best tie-dye.

The Cross County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 due to Teacher In-Service.

The Cross County FCCLA will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the FCS Room.

Stromsburg will hold Small Town Market Days and Market on the Square the weekend of Oct. 5-7.

Cross County Community Schools is hosting their first annual Great Pumpkin Contest. Grow a giant pumpkin, bring it to the Ag Room at the school on Monday, Oct. 30 to be weighed. Weigh-in’s begin at 7:30 a.m. and will close at noon. The winner will be notified later in the afternoon.

Sutton

The Home Town Holiday Craft Show will be held in Sutton on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. At 200 S. Saunders Ave. there will be a building full of vendors, an outside clothing boutique, a flatbed trailer full of pumpkins and two food trucks. Grab your friends and come have a fun day filled with shopping and fun.

Utica

The Centennial Quiz Bowl Team will compete in the Seward Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Centennial Board of Education Budget Hearing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 starting at 8 p.m. A Tax Request Hearing will follow and then the Board of Education will meet following the hearings in the CPS-1 Board Room.

Centennial students will participate in the FCCLA Fall Leadership Workshop on Friday, Sept. 18.

Waco

The Centennial Quiz Bowl Team will compete in the Seward Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Centennial Board of Education Budget Hearing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 starting at 8 p.m. A Tax Request Hearing will follow and then the Board of Education will meet following the hearings in the CPS-1 Board Room.

Centennial students will participate in the FCCLA Fall Leadership Workshop on Friday, Sept. 18.

The Waco CBO will hold their second annual Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Waco football field (Hildas Avenue & Norval Street). Bring the kids out and have some safe, small town Nebraska fun. If you are interested in hosting a trunk, please email Kiley Tomjack at WacoCBO@gmail.com, call or text 402-805-5765.

York

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m.

York will hold a senior parent scholarship meeting in the York High School Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Come and celebrate 20 years of ALLO at the ALLO Summer Music Series on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library. There will be free live music along with giveaways.

Yorkfest Family Fun Night featuring delicious treats and inflatables will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 on the lawn of Kilgore Memorial Library from 5 – 7 p.m.

Root beer floats will be served at Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. as part of the Yorkfest celebration.

Air brush tattoos will be available at Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. as part of the Yorkfest celebration.

As a part of Yorkfest a Fall Speaker Series event will be held at the Mackey Center on the York University campus on Thursday, Sept. 7. At 7 p.m. Dr. Tim McNeese and Lieutenant Noah McNeese, NSP will present “Armed to Conquer: Roman Battle Tactics and Weapons”.

As part of the Yorkfest celebration Peter’s One-Man Danger Circus Spectacular will perform at the York City Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 7 starting at 7 p.m.

The Yorkfest Mayoral Prayer Breakfast will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Holthus Convention Center starting at 6:30 a.m.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

The Yorkfest Royalty Luncheon and Coronation will be held at the York Country Club on Friday, Sept. 8 starting at 12 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop #173 will have their Funnel Cake Truck at Coldwell Banker NHS Realty Office on Friday, Sept. 8 from 4 – 7 p.m. Come and get a funnel cake in celebration of Yorkfest!

The Yorkfest Fireman’s Pancake Feed will be held at the York Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7 – 9 a.m.

A Popcorn Give-Away will be held at 502 N. Grant Ave. before the Yorkfest Parade.

The Yorkfest Mini Carnival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in downtown York. Small carnival rides for the family will be on 6th Street. Unlimited rides for those that purchase a wrist band for $5 per person. Wristbands will be sold onsite or at https://yorkchamber.org/2023-yorkfest-mini-carnival-wristband-order/. Renewed Horizon will have also have small carnival games on the courthouse lawn and there will be food trucks on site as well.

York FFA will hold a Yorkfest Petting Zoo from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on 6th Street North of the Courthouse.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles will hold a Bloody Mary Bar during Yorkfest on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at 605 N. Lincoln Ave.

The Yorkfest Grand Parade will be held in downtown York starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Float/entry registrations are at www.yorkchamber.org/yorkfest. The registration period will close on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Line up information will be emailed to registrants on Thursday, Sept. 7 or Friday, Sept. 8.

The York High School Marching Band will participate in the Yorkfest Parade on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Delight Design will host a Yorkfest Make & Take on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Yorkfest Poker Run will start following the Grand Parade at Mogul’s Parking Lot on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Yorkfest $1 Movie at the Sun Theater will be “Cars” and will be shown at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

A Sloppy Joe Feed will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Elks Lodge as part of Yorkfest. Serving will start after the Grand Parade.

The Yorkfest Skate Contest will be held at the Harrison Skate Park at 5th & Kingsley Ave. in York on Saturday, Sept. 9 starting at 2 p.m.

As a part of Yorkfest the First United Methodist Church will hold a Sloppy Joe and Hot Dog Feed in their Fellowship Hall after the Grand Parade until 1 p.m.

During Yorkfest the York Skirts & Shirts will be hosting a demonstration of various square dance moves and calls at the York Senior Center on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 – 3 p.m. Audience participation is welcome and a free will donation will be taken for cookies and drinks.

A Yorkfest Prime Rib Buffet will be held at Chances R on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5 – 7 p.m. Reservations are encouraged. Call 402.362.7755.

Enjoy the trails of York on Saturday, Sept. 9 during Yorkfest with Bike at Night! Bike at Night will start at 5:30 p.m. at Harrison Park and travel through the trail. Stop along the way at station games to earn stamps for a chance to win! This is a great way to get the family out and have fun. Come and go at any time!

The Demolition Derby Points Championship will be held at the York County Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Yorkfest Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at East Hill Park starting at 9:30 a.m.

The Knights of Columbus Yorkfest Breakfast will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the St. Joseph School Gym.

The Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the York Country Club.

The Yorkfest Sunday Brunch will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 starting at 2 p.m.

The York Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 11.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

The one-hour multi- media program called “Riders on the Orphan Train” is the award-winning official Educational Outreach Program of the National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center in Concordia, Kan. The program, that has toured nationally since 1998, combines live music by Phillip Lancaster and Alison Moore, video montage with historical photographs and interviews of survivors, and a dramatic reading of the 2012 novel “Riders on the Orphan Train” by award-winning author Alison Moore. Although the program is about children, it is designed to engage audiences of all ages and to inform, inspire and raise awareness about this little-known part of history. To bring this rich part of Nebraska History to undeserved areas in the state Humanities Nebraska has funded several presentations of the multi-media program “Orphan Trains to Nebraska” in September. The program will come to Kilgore Memorial Library on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

A screening of the movie “My Ascension” will be held at the Rivoli Theater in Seward on Wednesday, Sept. 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m. “My Ascension” is the story of the day that changed one teenager’s life, who had struggled with anxiety and depression. It’s a story of hope to help fight suicide. Attendees will also learn about valuable resources to help keep teens safe. The screening is promoted through Four Corners Health Department.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

ATTENTION MIDDLE SCHOOLERS: York Parks & Rec wants to welcome you to the Community Center for an after-hours party on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7 — 9 p.m.! We will be eating snacks, watching a movie, swimming and playing games in the gym. This will be a night you do not want to miss! Open to all kids in grades 6 — 8.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in York will hold their annual Pumpkin Sale on Friday, Sept. 22 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pumpkins, mums and hay bales will be available for purchase. No presales. Bring your own wagon for a faster checkout and the Kona Ice Truck will be on site during the sale. Proceeds to benefit the student body.York General Auxiliary will be hosting the 2nd Annual Women’s Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 22. The tournament is a 4 person scramble (4 person or 2 person team options are available!) and will be held at the York Country Club. Team entry includes a welcome gift, light breakfast, lunch, carts, and fun! The event is open to all women interested in playing in the tournament. Businesses and professionals are invited to contribute to the tournament through sponsorship opportunities or donations prior to Sept. 8.

The York Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during halftime of the York vs. Waverly Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 22.

Rockin’ for a Reason is hosting Zephyr Fest 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2 – 10:30 p.m. at York County Fairgrounds. The event is raising money for TeamMates of York. Headlining this year’s festival is “Luke Mills”. The festival will also feature the bands “Iron Zephyr”, “Paisty Jenny”, “Kyle Sayler”, “Dudes Gone Rude” and “Monsters at Bay”. This is a family friendly event, and the entry fee is a free will donation at the gate. You can give cash, check or Venmo. Give what you can towards a very worthy cause. Food trucks, a bouncy house, an inflatable slide, and face painting for the kids will be available. Alcohol is permitted BYOB! (Please drink responsibly) No alcohol will be for sale. Bring your lawn chairs, pop up tent, cooler with your favorite drinks and enjoy a great day of music, food and fun while supporting a great community cause, York TeamMates! Zephyr Fest will be an annual event with the proceeds going to a different cause in the York area every year. To learn more about Zephyr Fest, visit our Facebook page.

VIBE @ 5 with KOOL/MAX Radio will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the York Country Club. Enjoy a light snack and a drink while chatting with the dedicated radio team. Let’s celebrate the end of summer and our local radio station.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

The York Chamber will host Sip N’ Stroll on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. in downtown York. Don’t miss out on this community favorite event. Be prepared to shop, hear some great music and enjoy delicious snacks and drinks.

Parents, can’t find a babysitter and want to attend Sip & Stroll? Kids, do you enjoy swimming, pizza, movies and playtime with friends? Now everybody wins with York Parks & Rec’s Parent’s Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 28. Drop your kids off at the York Community Center from 4:30 — 8 p.m. and enjoy a child-free evening. Open to kids ages 3 years to 5th grade.

The Community Leadership Book Club will meet on Friday, Sept. 29 at Kilgore Memorial Library. The September book is “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

VIBE @ 5 with Blended Distilling will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19. Enjoy a drink or two while chatting with the owner and other Chamber members. Blended Distilling hasvited Billie’s Grilled Cheese along with a few other food trucks for you to enjoy.

A Halloween Bonfire will be held on Friday, Oct. 27 at 1512 Road 12 in York. Let’s hang out! Prize for the best costume. BYOB and we’ll bring the s’mores.