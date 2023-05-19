Aurora
- The first Market on the Square of the season will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 8 – 11 a.m. Market on the Square is held every Saturday from June 3 through Sept. 16. The Market is located on the square in Aurora at the Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot. All products sold are homemade or homegrown locally. If you are interested in having a boot at the Market on the Square please fill out a registration form at https://forms.gle/TkSyi37hb2NookPF6
- A free community on-site paper shredding event for your confidential paper products will be held on Saturday, June 3 and is being sponsored by Thomas Realty & Auction Company. The Paper Tiger shredding truck will be in Aurora for 2 hours from 10 a.m. until noon. Enter from 12th Street, please. NOT accepting: tissues or napkins; newspaper; cardboard; plastic; styrofoam cups or plates; pop cans or battles.
- Tri-Fit Aurora is teaming up with Faith Moving Forward for their annual trail challenge on Saturday, June 17 located at the Carlson Ranch just outside of Marquette. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. To guarantee a shirt, please register by June 3. Go to getmeregistered.com to sign up.
Bradshaw
- Heartland Community School’s Elementary Library will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays in Henderson from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for six weeks beginning June 13. Weekly prizes will be awarded for every 100 minutes read. Children reading 5 out of the 6 weeks will be rewarded with a grand prize. Reading packets will be sent home with the students at the end of the school year. Packets are also available at the office.
- The 2023 Bradshaw Alumni Banquet will be held on Sunday, May 28 at the Bradshaw Community Center. Honored classes will include 1998, 1993, 1983, 1973, 1963, 1953, 1948 and all before. Doors open and a social hour (BYOB) will be held from 5 – 6 p.m. (ice and cups will be provided). A dinner of roast beef and fried chicken with sides will be catered by JW’s Catering of York and will start at 6 p.m. The cost is $17.50 per person and donations are appreciated. Please RSVP by May 13 as the caterer needs a firm count to order the food – no walk-ins please. Make check payable to: Bradshaw Alumni Association and mail to: Trish (Gordan) Collister, P.O. Box 116, Dwight, NE, 68635 or call 402.643.7976 or email trishgc78@gmail.com.
Benedict
- Cross County students will participate in the CRC/Goldenrod All-Star Basketball games in Osceola on Friday, May 26 starting at 6 p.m.
- The Cross County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 12.
Exeter
- Exeter-Milligan students will attend Ag Safety Day on Thursday, May 25 at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva.
- Exeter-Milligan students will participate in the CRC/Goldenrod All-Star Basketball games in Osceola on Friday, May 26 starting at 6 p.m.
- Exeter-Milligan will hold their Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May 27.
- The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218 invites community members to an open house coffee at the Exeter Legion after the 10 a.m. Memorial Day Services at the Exeter Cemetery on Monday, May 29. A poppy will be offered by our junior members and everyone is welcome to this time of fellowship.
- Exeter-Milligan students will participate in the CRC Golf on Wednesday, May 31.
- The American Red Cross will be at the Exeter Legion on Tuesday, June 20 for their scheduled bloodmobile from 11:30 – 5:30 p.m. Please call or text 402.366.9417 to set up an appointment to donate as there are a total of only 50 donors allowed this day. Walk-in donors are very limited as they can slow the timing of the scheduled donors. The U.C.C. of Exeter is the canteen sponsor on June 20.
Geneva
- Progressive Agriculture Safety Day will be held on Thursday, May 25 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva. This event is a fun-filled day for children currently in 1st - 6th grades. Learning demonstrations and activities include topics such as: Fire safety with the Smoke-house trailer, Electrical Safety, Grain Safety, Farm Equipment, Firearm Safety, Bike Safety, Knife Safety, Burn Safety and Underground Utilities.
- Lego Night will be held at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, May 25 from 6 – 8 p.m. This is a free, drop-in event for all ages to build with over 10,000 Lego and Duplo bricks.
- Fillmore County 4-H will hold an Entrepreneurship Summer Workshop for kids ages 8-18 on Thursday, June 1 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Fillmore County Extension Office. Learn about the basics of entrepreneurship from local businesses and get a basic idea of starting your own business. Free to attend (thanks to partial funding from the Fillmore County Foundation). Open to all youth! Registration is limited to first 15 youth. Youth will complete a project to exhibit at the County Fair. Register by clicking the link or call the office at 402-759-3712.
- Geneva will hold their Community Garage Sales on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.
- Let's Go Fishing! The Geneva Fire Department’s Youth fishing tourney will be at Boys Pond on Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring your rod and reel. Bait will be provided. Lunch provided. Prizes awarded!
- The Geneva Public Library will have Storytime with activities for ages 3-6 on Tuesday, June 6 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- The Geneva Public Library will have Stories & More for ages 7 and up on Wednesday, June 7 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Fillmore County 4-H will hold an Agronomy Workshop Summer Workshop on Thursday, June 8 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva. Participate in the 2023 Agriculture Innovators Experience on drones. Free to attend (thanks to partial funding from the Fillmore County Foundation). Open to all youth! Registration is limited to first 15 youth. Youth will complete a project to exhibit at the County Fair. Register by clicking the link or call the office at 402-759-3712.
- The Can Care-A-Van will be in Geneva on Friday, June 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Blue Valley Community Action Partnership on 130 S. 8th Street in Geneva.
- Crane River Theater will present their Page to Stage Workshop featuring “The Spongebob Musical” at the Geneva Public Library on Friday, June 9 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. This is a free event for children of all ages to participate in storytelling, dancing and singing.
- Join the Fillmore County 4-H S.T.E.A.M. Punks for a day of fun and fishing at Geneva Boys Pond on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Poles, bait, and activity supplies will be provided. RSVP by texting 402-210-4330 with the number of youth attending so we have enough for everyone! Activities include: fishing instructors available to help bait and cast; fish painting activity that can also be submitted through 4-H to county and state fair; fun scavenger hunt - Find the Fish - small prizes for first 20; hot dogs/ships and juice box available for purchase by the club; smores available to purchase to make over fire.
Gresham
- Gresham Softball 8U Red will play at home Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.
- The Gresham Library will host a Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m. starting at the Library and on Sunday, May 28 they will host a bookmobile with Chapters Books downtown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be books for all ages available to purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Gresham Library Fund.
- Gresham High School Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 6 p.m. for social time with dinner at 6:30 p.m. The banquet will be held at the Gresham Community Center. The cost of the meal is $22 per person and tickets can be purchased at York State Bank-Gresham Branch by May 19.
- The Gresham Fireman’s Picnic will be held over Memorial Day weekend with events on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. Events will include Horseshoe Tournament, Pickleball Tournament, Fun/Walk Run, Tractor Drive, Fire Department Water Fight, Community Church Service, Car & Tractor Show, Kid’s Bounce House, Fire Department Vehicle Extrication Presentation, Cornhole Tournament, Pie Social, Kiddie & Adult Pedal Pull, Grand Parade, Fireman’s Windsor Loin Dinner, Live Music.
- On Monday, May 29 there will be a Memorial Day Military Service at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham at 9 a.m. with service by the Davidson-Neujahr Legion Post #13 and The Sons of the American Legion. Following the service there will be a pancake breakfast at the Community Center, sponsored by the Gresham Community Club.
- Gresham Softball 8U Red and Black will play at home Tuesday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m.
- Gresham Softball 18U will play at home on Wednesday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Gresham Softball will play at home on Thursday, June 1, 8U at 5:30 p.m., 10U at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., 14U at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Gresham Softball 12U will play at home on Friday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- The Gresham Library Summer Reading Program will be held each Saturday in June with Story Hour starting at 9:30 a.m. and there will be activities, crafts and snacks also.
- The Gresham Library is open to all ages on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information visit Gresham Public Library Facebook page or contact the Village Office.
Henderson
- Heartland Community School’s Elementary Library will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays in Henderson from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for six weeks beginning June 13. Weekly prizes will be awarded for every 100 minutes read. Children reading 5 out of the 6 weeks will be rewarded with a grand prize. Reading packets will be sent home with the students at the end of the school year. Packets are also available at the office.
- Clean out those closets and storage rooms and join the Henderson Community Wide Garage Sales which will take place on Saturday, June 3. The event is earlier than most years, so if you would like to have a sale please get registered by May 27. Event registration forms are available online at www.cityofhenderson.org and at Henderson City Hall. Please contact hendersongaragesales@gmail.com if you have questions.
- York County Republicans will be meeting in Henderson on Tuesday, June 6 for burgers and sides with the meal beginning around 5:45 p.m. At 7 p.m. we will hear from Senator Jana Hughes and State Board of Education Vice President Kirk Penner. This will be a great time to connect with fellow Republicans! If you would like location details, or have questions please call 402-355-5735.
Milligan
- Tuesday, May 16 was the last day for story time at the Milligan Public Library. The summer program for all boys and girls will be to read books of their choice. When they have read 5 books, they get a treat. They may do this as often as they want throughout the summer months.
- Exeter-Milligan students will attend Ag Safety Day on Thursday, May 25 at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva.
- Exeter-Milligan students will participate in the CRC/Goldenrod All-Star Basketball games in Osceola on Friday, May 26 starting at 6 p.m.
- Exeter-Milligan will hold their Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May 27.
- Milligan will "Ever Honor, Never Forget" Veterans at a Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 29 starting at 1:45 p.m. at Memorial Park, four gun salute, taps and then on to the Milligan Auditorium at 2 p.m. The speaker will be Fillmore County Commander Tom Ortgies. Any questions please contact Karen White at 402-759-5203.
- Exeter-Milligan students will participate in the CRC Golf on Wednesday, May 31.
- The Milligan Public Library has extended its hours! Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday hours are 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. and Thursday hours are 3:30 until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. This gives Milligan patrons more time to come in and look around. Stop by to check out a book, new kids DVD’s and books have been ordered and are waiting for viewing. Stop by! The librarians would love to see you!
Ohiowa
- Memorial Day services in Ohiowa will begin at 10 a.m. in the Auditorium on Monday, May 29. Tim Summers, retired Army National Guard, will be the keynote speaker. In addition, the 2023 Boys State and Girls State citizens will address the audience. They are Josh Meyers, Carter O'Neel, Wyatt Ozenbaugh, and Claire Stauth. The service concludes at the Ohiowa Public Cemetery. Following the cemetery service, a hot roast beef sandwich meal (including salads and desserts) will be served until 1 p.m. PLEASE NOTE the new location for the free-will donation meal is the Auditorium (not the Legion). Proceeds from the meal will be used for the Legion kitchen upgrade.
Osceola
- The Polk County Health Department will hold immunization clinics at the Polk County Health Department in Osceola on Wednesday, June 14 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Monday, June 19 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. An appointment is required. Infant, Kindergarten, 7th Grade and college entry vaccines are available for VFC eligible children from birth through 18 years of age. Reminder - All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and a record of all previous immunizations is required. A small administrative fee will be charged, however services will not be denied to those who have a true inability to pay. Please call the Polk County Health Department at 402-747-2211 for further details or to schedule an appointment.
Polk
- Lemuel R. Wilcox Unit #160 of the American Legion will be hosting a Memorial Day Service in Polk on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at the Polk Community Hall. Our guest speaker will be Nick Wollenburg, York County Veteran's Service Officer. Coffee and refreshments will be served after the program.
Seward
- The annual Seward Fourth of July Kick-Off Celebration will be Wednesday, May 31 at the Nebraska National Guard Museum at 7 p.m. and announce and showcase the 2023 Fourth of July Celebration schedule, along with the winner of the Seward County Community Service Award and Miss Independence and Mr. Firecracker and Runners Up. Dignitaries and special friends of the festival will be in attendance. Refreshments will be served at the July 4 Kick-Off Celebration. For more information contact clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org or call 402-641-8522.
Shickley
- The American Legion Post #164, together with its Legion Auxiliary and Sons of American Legion, will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 29, at the following: 5:30 p.m. - 50 Flags Veterans Memorial; 6 p.m. - Stockholm Swedish Cemetery; 6:30 p.m. - St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery; 7 p.m. -Zion Lutheran Cemetery; 7:30 p.m.- Shickley Cemetery. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Stromsburg
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will host a birthday/anniversary party on Friday, May 26 starting at 2 p.m.
- Cross County students will participate in the CRC/Goldenrod All-Star Basketball games in Osceola on Friday, May 26 starting at 6 p.m.
- The Stromsburg Public Library will host Genealogy Club on Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
- The Stromsburg Public Library will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
- The Cross County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 12.
Tobias
- Memorial Day celebrations will be held Memorial Day, May 29 at Atlanta Cemetery at 1 p.m. and at the Tobias Auditorium at 2 p.m. to honor all those who gave up their lives so we may keep our freedom here in the USA. Following this ceremony, there will a firing of the 21 gun Salute at the Tobias and Zion Cemeteries. This event is sponsored by the Tobias Legion and Auxiliary Unit 311. A meal will be served prior to the ceremonies at the Tobias Legion from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a free will donation. Let this be a day we all remember what our freedom has cost us through the sacrifice of so many veterans. Attend a ceremony in their honor this Memorial Day and may God Bless America.
Waco
- The Waco High School Alumni Reunion will be held on Saturday, May 27 at Chances ‘R in the Shir-Ray Room. The social hour will begin at 4 p.m. and the buffet meal will be served starting at 5 p.m. The cost is $22 per person. Make reservations and check payable to “Waco High Alumni Association” by Saturday, May 21 and send it to: Star Stuhr, 302 Gordon Street, Waco, NE, 68460. Reservations and check must be received in advance, there will be no payment at the door.
- The Waco Cemetery District needs volunteers to help to put up the Memorial Day flags. Weather permitting, the flags will be put up on Saturday, May 27 at 8 a.m. and will be taken down on Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m.
- The Waco Community Betterment Organization will have a Memorial Day Breakfast on Monday, May 29 from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Waco Community Building. Scrambled eggs with ham, toast, orange juice and coffee will be supplied by the CBO. Anyone wishing to donate a dozen rolls, a dozen muffins or a coffee cake is asked to have their donations at the Community Building early on the morning of the breakfast. Volunteers are needed for set up, serving and clean up. Youth volunteers are also needed to help serve refills and clear plates. Volunteers can sign up by contacting Kiley Heiden-Tomjack at 402.805.5765.
- The Waco Community Wide Garage Sales will be held on Friday, June 9 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Signs will be posted on Stickler Street advertising the address of those residents having a garage sale. If you would like to participate please contact Cheryl Kraft at 402.728.5223 or villageofwaco@windstream.net by June 1 to be added to the list.
- 1877 Vintage Baseball is coming to Waco on Saturday, June 24 at 4:30 p.m. at 205 Hildas in Waco (one block south of Hwy 34). Come watch the Salt Packers play the Prairie Dogs using 1877 rules and wearing 1877 uniforms and using 1877 equipment. Two games will be played. The entry fee is $5 for attendees 13 and older, 12 and under are free. Concessions will be available. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an afternoon of base ball.
York
- Summer is right around the corner and York Public Schools will soon kick off their ‘Summer Food Summer Moves’ program. The summer meals program is free to kids and teens (ages 1 through 18). Adult meals are also available for $2.75 for breakfast and $5 for lunch. This year’s summer meal program will be held at a new location, York High School, 1005 Duke Drive in York. Participants are asked to enter on the east side of the high school through the cafeteria doors. The program will start on Tuesday, May 30 and run through Friday, June 30. Meals are served Monday through Friday with breakfast taking place from 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 – 12:30 p.m.
- The Yorkfest Royalty Committee is looking for your nominations for the 2023 Yorkfest King and Queen. You are asked to nominate deserving candidates for both the King and Queen for the annual York County celebration which takes place from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 10 of this year. Please submit your nominations by June 16. Information and nomination form are at https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/
- York Cornerstone Baseball Fan Appreciation Night will be held on Wednesday, May 24. Swing by Levitt Stadium and get a free Cornerstone Baseball t-shirt and popcorn with your admission while supplies last. York will be taking on Stromsburg/Osceola/Shelby at 5 p.m.
- The Friends of the Library Kick-Off Picnic for the “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come eat lunch at Kilgore Memorial Library and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.
- The American Legion Post 19 will have a Memorial Day Service at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, May 29.
- The Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre Production of “Toodles of Treasure Town and her Snowman” rehearsals will begin on Monday, May 29 and run to June 22. The performances are scheduled for June 22, 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and June 25 at 2 p.m. The aim of the Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre is to teach youth performers about theatre, performance skills, and to provide the actors of York County an enjoyable artistic experience.
- On Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. Kilgore Memorial Library will host the Kindness Club. This is targeted for elementary and tween students. The Kindness Club focuses on art, crafts, and kind acts.
- The York Young Professionals will host Latte’s With Leaders on Tuesday, May 30 from 7 – 8 a.m. at Captain Red Beards. Come sit and enjoy a coffee on the Young Professionals while listening to a local leader discuss their journey to becoming a leader in our community.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host an informational program on Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, May 30 starting at 10:30 a.m.
- Do you know that there are turkeys in bowling? Do you know how many frames you bowl in a game? Join York Parks & Rec as they partner with Sunset Bowl to learn everything you need to become a master bowler! Pin Chasers will be held Tuesday through Friday May 30 – June 2. K-5th Grade will participate from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 6th – 8th Grade will participate from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Bowl. Registration deadline is Monday, May 22.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Groovy Book Buddies on Thursday, June 1 at 10:30 a.m. Groovy Book Buddies is a preschool storytime with the BOOST program.
- The York Farmers Market will be held outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, June 1 at 5 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors the library is emphasizing kindness and will also be hosting a STEM and community outreach program during this time.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will be held on Friday, June 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- Gaming for Tweens & Teens will be held at Kilgore Memorial Library on Friday, June 2 starting at 2 p.m.
- Join the York Young Professionals for a Family BBQ on Friday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m. at The Rood’s. Come and enjoy some great food, and even better company! This is a family-friendly event, so bring your significant other and the kids. YP will provide the meat and fixings, please bring a side/dessert to share. Bring your favorite 6 pack to swap with the community cooler and try something new! RSVP here: https://forms.gle/yzKBnbnVsC8KVYFw6.
- On Tuesday, June 6 at 2 p.m. Kilgore Memorial Library will host the Kindness Club. This is targeted for elementary and tween students. The Kindness Club focuses on art, crafts, and kind acts.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Groovy Book Buddies on Thursday, June 8 at 10:30 a.m. Groovy Book Buddies is a preschool storytime with the BOOST program.
- The York Farmers Market will be held outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors the library is emphasizing kindness and will also be hosting a STEM and community outreach program during this time.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will be held on Friday, June 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- Gaming for Tweens & Teens will be held at Kilgore Memorial Library on Friday, June 9 starting at 2 p.m.
- Kilgore Memorial Library, Friends of the Library and York General Hospital will host a Build-A-Buddy Workshop on Saturday, June 10 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- Four Corners Health Department will host their Annual Community Meeting on Tuesday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center in York as they celebrate 20 years of public health. A complimentary meal will be provided. Please RSVP by June 9 by calling 402.362.2621 or emailing info@fourcorners.ne.gov.invitation.
- On Tuesday, June 13 at 2 p.m. Kilgore Memorial Library will host the Kindness Club. This is targeted for elementary and tween students. The Kindness Club focuses on art, crafts, and kind acts.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Groovy Book Buddies on Thursday, June 15 at 10:30 a.m. Groovy Book Buddies is a preschool storytime with the BOOST program.
- The York Farmers Market will be held outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors the library is emphasizing kindness and will also be hosting a STEM and community outreach program during this time.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will be held on Friday, June 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- Gaming for Tweens & Teens will be held at Kilgore Memorial Library on Friday, June 16 starting at 2 p.m.
- The York Area Cruisers will host their 1st Annual Car show on Saturday, June 17 at Harrison Park, located at 140 South Kingsley Ave. in York. Registration will be held from10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the show will take place from 12 – 3 p.m. There will be trophies, dash plaques, food and music. The registration fee is $15 with all proceeds going towards York Parks & Recreation. For more information contact Patty Wetzel at 423.335.1887.
- On Tuesday, June 20 at 2 p.m. Kilgore Memorial Library will host the Kindness Club. This is targeted for elementary and tween students. The Kindness Club focuses on art, crafts, and kind acts.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Groovy Book Buddies on Thursday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m. Groovy Book Buddies is a preschool storytime with the BOOST program.
- The York Farmers Market will be held outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors the library is emphasizing kindness and will also be hosting a STEM and community outreach program during this time.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will be held on Friday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- Gaming for Tweens & Teens will be held at Kilgore Memorial Library on Friday, June 23 starting at 2 p.m.
- On Saturday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. the Nebraska Game and Parks and Kilgore Memorial Library will be hosting Reptiles of Nebraska, so come on in and learn about our slithery friends that also call Nebraska home.
- On Tuesday, June 27 at 2 p.m. Kilgore Memorial Library will host the Kindness Club. This is targeted for elementary and tween students. The Kindness Club focuses on art, crafts, and kind acts.
- Faith Lutheran Church, located at 1214 N. Ohio Ave. in York, will host Vacation Bible School June 19-23 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day. Children age 4 by July 31 to kids entering 6th grade are invited to join the Hero Hotline Headquarters where every hero has a role to play! For more information contact Faith Lutheran Church at 402.362.3000 or register today at www.flcyork.mycokesburyvbs.com.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Groovy Book Buddies on Thursday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. Groovy Book Buddies is a preschool storytime with the BOOST program.
- On Thursday, June 29 at 3:30 p.m. Kilgore Memorial Library will be hosting Jeff Quinn and his amazing magical abilities. The Magic Show is for all ages, so slide on in to watch and be amazed.
- The York Farmers Market will be held outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, June 29 at 5 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors the library is emphasizing kindness and will also be hosting a STEM and community outreach program during this time.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will be held on Friday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- Gaming for Tweens & Teens will be held at Kilgore Memorial Library on Friday, June 30 starting at 2 p.m.
- The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska Army National Guard is stopping in York as one of its locations for it's 2023 Summer Tour! The concert is completely FREE and no ticket is required. Please come out and support our service members on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. This concert will take place at the York County Courthouse. Bring your chair/blanket and enjoy! If inclement weather takes place that day it will be moved to the Yorkshire Playhouse.
- Firecracker Frenzy will take place Monday, July 3 at the York County Fairgrounds. Wild Hawgs will again be selling concessions to those in the grand stands and also to those in the parking areas. The group uses the funds from these efforts to support various projects throughout York and York County.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Groovy Book Buddies on Thursday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m. Groovy Book Buddies is a preschool storytime with the BOOST program.
- The York Farmers Market will be held outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, July 6 at 5 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors the library is emphasizing kindness and will also be hosting a STEM and community outreach program during this time.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will be held on Friday, July 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- Gaming for Tweens & Teens will be held at Kilgore Memorial Library on Friday, July 7 starting at 2 p.m.
- The special “All Together Now Summer Reading Program” Finale will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m. and the library will be hosting Edgerton Explorit Center. This year at the end of the program party, we are going to turn over kindness power to the young readers. They will get to decide what we can buy to enhance the library experience.
- The York Farmers Market will be held outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, July 13 at 5 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors the library is emphasizing kindness and will also be hosting a STEM and community outreach program during this time.
- The 1st Annual York Duke Basketball Scramble will be held on Monday, July 17 at the York Country Club. This 4-person scramble will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start and the cost is $400 per team. Lunch provided and flag prizes will be awarded. Email levi.loofe@yorkdukes.org to sign up.
- The York Farmers Market will be held outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors the library is emphasizing kindness and will also be hosting a STEM and community outreach program during this time.
- York City Wide Garage Sales will take place July 21 and 22. In addition, the Goodwill truck will be in the parking lot behind the local store (512 N Grant Ave) to accept unsold item from local sales. Contact Cheri at 402-204-7009 (Direct Office Line) or cheri.knoell@yorknewstimes.com to make sure your sale is listed!
- The York Farmers Market will be held outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, July 27 at 5 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors the library is emphasizing kindness and will also be hosting a STEM and community outreach program during this time.