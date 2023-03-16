Bradshaw
- Heartland Community School will present the musical “Into the Woods” on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. both nights.
- Heartland students will attend Harvard Math Day on Monday, April 27.
- Heartland will hold National Honor Society Inductions on Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
- Heartland students will compete at the ESU6 High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 29 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- Heartland students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.
- Heartland students will compete at the U.S. Open Robotics Championship on Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1.
- Heartland will hold Kindergarten 2023-24 Round-Up on Friday, March 31. Call Tammy or Janet at 402.723.4434 to register. Children must be 5 by July 31, 2023. Information will be mailed after the student is registered regarding Kindergarten Round-Up.
- Heartland students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, April 3 from Wednesday, April 5.
- Heartland students will compete at the ESU6 Junior High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, April 5 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- There will be no classes at Heartland on Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10 for the Easter holiday.
- The 2023 Bradshaw Alumni Banquet will be held on Sunday, May 28 at the Bradshaw Community Center. Honored classes will include 1998, 1993, 1983, 1973, 1963, 1953, 1948 and all before. Doors open and a social hour (BYOB) will be held from 5 – 6 p.m. (ice and cups will be provided). A dinner of roast beef and fried chicken with sides will be catered by JW’s Catering of York and will start at 6 p.m. The cost is $17.50 per person and donations are appreciated. Please RSVP by May 13 as the caterer needs a firm count to order the food – no walk-ins please. Make check payable to: Bradshaw Alumni Association and mail to: Trish (Gordan) Collister, P.O. Box 116, Dwight, NE, 68635 or call 402.643.7976 or email trishgc78@gmail.com.
Benedict
- Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. for Teacher In-Service on Wednesday, March 22.
- Cross County students will participate in 8th Grade Inventure Day at Shelby-Rising City Schools on Thursday, March 23 in Shelby.
- Cross County will host their Basketball Jamboree on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at the high school gym.
- Cross County students will participate in Junior Job Shadow Day on Friday, March 24.
- Cross County 8th graders will attend a college visit at Hastings College in Hastings on Monday, March 27.
- Cross County students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.
- Cross County students will compete at the Robotics US Open at Council Bluffs Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1.
- Cross County students will attend FCCLA State Leadership Conference Sunday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 4.
- Cross County students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, April 3 through Wednesday, April 5.
- Cross County Juniors will take the ACT Test on Thursday, April 6.
- Cross County Sophomores will take the Pre-ACT Test on Thursday, April 6.
- There will be no classes at Cross County April 7 through April 10 for Easter Break.
Central City
- The 21st Annual Nebraska Christian Dinner and Benefit Auction will be held March 24 & 25 at the Nebraska Christian Schools gymnasium in Central City. The proceeds of the auction over the past 20 years have helped Nebraska Christian supplement teachers’ salaries and provided scholarships for those students who may not otherwise have been able to attend NC. The weekend event begins on Friday, March 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. with “Preview Night.” Preview Night attendees are encouraged to view all items available at the event, place bids on silent auction items, or even “guarantee a purchase” on items before Saturday’s dinner and auction event. No reservations or entry fees are required for this night. On Saturday, March 25, the reservation-only event begins at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and final silent auction bidding. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the live and scholarship auctions. Entertainment will be provided by Nebraska Christian students and alumni. Reservations for the March 25 dinner and live auction start at $50 per plate, while corporate sponsorships run from $1000 to $5000 per table. Seating is limited, so call for your reservation today! Courtesy valet parking will be available.
Exeter
- Exeter-Milligan students will compete in the Junior High Quiz Bowl in David City on Saturday, March 25.
- Exeter-Milligan students will attend Harvard Math Day on Monday, March 27.
- Exeter-Milligan students will compete at the ESU6 High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 29 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- Exeter-Milligan students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.
- Exeter-Milligan FCCLA members will participate in Roadside Cleanup on Saturday, April 1.
- Exeter will hold their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1.
- Exeter-Milligan students will attend FCCLA State Leadership Conference Sunday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 4.
- Exeter-Milligan Juniors will take the ACT Test on Tuesday, April 4.
- Exeter-Milligan students will compete at the ESU6 Junior High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, April 5 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan April 7 through April 10 for Easter Break.
Fairmont
- Fillmore Central will hold their Evening with the Arts on Friday, March 24 starting at 6:30 p.m.
- Dancing with the Decades will be held on Sunday, March 26 at the Fairmont Legion Hall in Fairmont from 2 – 5 p.m. Come and enjoy the songs that were popular when you were a groovy teenager. Join in for an afternoon of fun hosted by Fillmore County Senior Services. Open to the public, there’s no cost to attend and appetizers will be provided. Music provided by EJ the DJ.
- The Fillmore Central FFA will host a Blood Drive on Tuesday, March 28.
- Fillmore Central students will compete at the ESU6 High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 29 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- Fillmore Central students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.
- Fillmore Central will hold Prom on Saturday, April 1.
- Fillmore Central students will attend FCCLA State Leadership Conference Sunday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 4.
- Fillmore Central students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, April 3 from Wednesday, April 5.
- Fillmore Central will hold a Speech Potluck in Lincoln on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m.
- Fillmore Central students will compete at the ESU6 Junior High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, April 5 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- Classes at Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
- There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10.
- Fairmont’s Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 8 starting at 4 p.m. at the Pool Park. Sponsored by the Fairmont Community Club.
Friend
- The Opera House Renovation Fundraiser Gala will be held on Saturday, April 1 in the beautiful San Carlo Room located at 511 Second Street in Friend. An evening of music, dining and celebration will be held. Contact Chere at 402.525.0141 for reservations and information.
Geneva
Gresham
- Centennial will host a mobile blood drive on Wednesday, March 22 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Centennial students will compete at the Southern Nebraska Conference Junior High Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 22.
- Centennial Musical Dress Rehearsal will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 1 p.m.
- Public performances of the Centennial Musical will be presented on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. at the Centennial Theater in Utica.
- Centennial Kindergarten Round-Up 2023 will be held on Friday, March 24 at 9:30 a.m. for any incoming Kindergarteners age 5 as of July 31st, 2023. Please RSVP to the Elementary Office at 402-534-2321 (press 2).
- Centennial will hold their Alumni Tournament and Social Gathering on Saturday, March 25.
- Centennial students will participate in the Norfolk Jazz Festival on Monday, March 27.
- The Gresham Community Club board of directors will meet on Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center.
- Centennial students will compete at the ESU6 High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 29 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- Centennial students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.
- Centennial will dismiss classes at 2:30, Friday March 31 for teacher in-service.
- Centennial will hold Prom on Saturday, April 1 starting at 6 p.m.
- Centennial students will attend FCCLA State Leadership Conference Sunday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 4.
- Centennial students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, April 3 from Wednesday, April 5.
- The Gresham Senior Dinner will be held on Monday, April 3 at noon at the Community Center.
- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at the village office.
- St Peter Lutheran Church Lenten services in Gresham will be held Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.
- Presbyterian Church Lenten services in Gresham will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
- The Gresham Library is open to all ages on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information visit Gresham Public Library Facebook page or contact the Village Office.
Hampton
- Hampton will hold their Alumni Volleyball and Basketball Tournaments on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.
- Hampton students will attend the Math Bowl at Harvard on Monday, March 27.
- Hampton will hold a Tri-M meeting on Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m.
- Hampton students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.
- Classes at Hampton will dismiss at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.
- Hampton students will compete at the Robotics/Drones Create US Open Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1.
- Hampton students will participate in the Meridian Junior High Honor Clinic on Friday, March 31.
- Hampton will hold their Activities Banquet on Saturday, April 1.
- Hampton will hold an FFA Chapter Meeting on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m.
- The York University Children’s Theater will give a presentation of “Pinnochio” at Hampton Public Schools on Tuesday, April 4 at 9 a.m.
- Classes at Hampton will dismiss at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 6.
Henderson
- The City of Henderson will be holding their Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 starting at 1 p.m. at the Henderson Swimming Pool.
McCool
- Classes at McCool will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22 due to PLC Staff Development.
- McCool will hold Cheerleader Tryouts on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m.
- McCool will hold their Evening with the Stars fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 at Stone Creek Event Center. Social hour and silent auction will begin at 3 p.m. The Mustang Flag Team will provide a Babysitting Clinic with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. and supper provided. Pick up within 30 minutes following the auction. To RSVP contact Abi at 308.340.7383.
- McCool students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.
- McCool students will compete at the ESU6 High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 29 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- The McCool United Methodist Church will hold Palm Sunday service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 2.
- McCool will hold a FFA meeting from 6 – 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3.
- McCool students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, April 3 from Wednesday, April 5.
- The McCool Hope Squads will meet at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 3.
- McCool 2nd – 3rd graders will take a field trip to the Edgerton Center in Aurora on Tuesday, April 4.
- McCool students will compete at the ESU6 Junior High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, April 5 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- On Thursday, April 6 the McCool United Methodist Church will hold a Joint Holy Thursday Service at the Fairmont Community Church at 5 p.m.
- McCool United Methodist Church will hold Good Friday services at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
- Easter Sunrise Service will take place on Sunday, April 9 at 7 a.m. at the McCool United Methodist Church with breakfast served by the men and Easter Morning Service will be held at 9 a.m.
- There will be no classes at McCool on Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10 for Easter Vacation.
- Confirmation Sunday will be held on Sunday, April 16 at 9 a.m. at the McCool United Methodist Church with a cake and punch reception to follow.
Milligan
- A Fish Fry will be held at the Milligan American Legion on Friday, March 24 from 5 – 8 p.m. Dine-in or carry-out. A free will offering will be taken with proceeds going towards a new handicap accessible restroom.
- Exeter-Milligan students will compete in the Junior High Quiz Bowl in David City on Saturday, March 25.
- Exeter-Milligan students will attend Harvard Math Day on Monday, March 27.
- Exeter-Milligan students will compete at the ESU6 High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, March 29 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- Exeter-Milligan students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.
- Exeter-Milligan FCCLA members will participate in Roadside Cleanup on Saturday, April 1.
- Exeter-Milligan students will attend FCCLA State Leadership Conference Sunday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 4.
- Exeter-Milligan Juniors will take the ACT Test on Tuesday, April 4.
- Exeter-Milligan students will compete at the ESU6 Junior High School Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, April 5 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan April 7 through April 10 for Easter Break.
- Story time at the Milligan Public Library is held from 4 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through the school year unless there is no school or an early dismissal. This is open to all boys and girls ages 4 and older.
Osceola
- The Polk County Health Department will hold immunization clinics at the Polk County Health Department in Osceola on Wednesday, April 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Monday, April 17 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. An appointment is required. Infant, Kindergarten, 7th Grade and college entry vaccines are available for VFC eligible children from birth through 18 years of age. Flu shots are also available. Reminder - All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and a record of all previous immunizations is required. A small administrative fee will be charged, however services will not be denied to those who have a true inability to pay. Please call the Polk County Health Department at 402-747-2211 for further details or to schedule an appointment.
Polk
- Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 due to Teacher In-Service.
- High Plains will hold an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, March 28.
- High Plains students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.
- There will be no Pre-K classes at High Plains on Wednesday, April 5.
- Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 due to Teacher In-Service.
- There will be no classes at High Plains Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10 for the Easter holiday.
Seward
- The monthly meeting of the Seward Fourth of July Celebration Committee will be held on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. in the AV Room of the Seward Civic Center. The meeting is free and open to the public! The committee is taking nominations for the Seward Community Service Award 2023. The final selection will be made by the Fourth of July Celebration Committee! The nomination should be an individual who has given community service in Seward County! Previous nominations are held over to be considered the next year! Send nominations to Clark Kolterman at 402-641-8522 or email him at Clark.Kolterman@sewardschools.org The Fourth of July theme is “We Are Family” with the Grand Marshall 2023 being Virginia Cattle and the Cattle Family- as the Cattle Bank is celebrating their 150th Birthday in 2023!
- The GFWC Seward Woman’s Club’s monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center- 616 Bradford Street and feature “The GFWC and National Legislation-Issues involving the GFWC - Working with your Senator and Congressman” The program will be led by Rene Chandler- the GFWC Seward Woman’s Club Legislative Chair. The hostess for the meeting is Brooke Chandler. The meeting is open to all women in the community. The GFWC Seward Woman’s Club is the oldest civic volunteer organization in Seward- founded in 1900 and affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Club’s, Inc. For more information contact joannatreas@gmail.com
- The GFWC Seward Woman’s Club Annual “My Favorite Tree Art” Contest invites students to depict their favorite tree in art form. Any medium is welcome. Size is limited 16” x 20” maximum. The contest is open to children in grades K-4. The artwork does not have to be mounted but should include the artist’s name, grade, school, teacher, home address and phone number on the reverse side. Cash awards will be presented to the winners. Artwork is due by April 20 at 4 p.m. To be judged and the winning art will be displayed in Seward at the Seward Civic Center, 616 Bradford Street. Mail or deliver artwork by April 20 to: GFWC Seward Woman’s Club, Deliver to Room 3 at the Seward Civic Center - special collection box. The winning art will be on display the week of Arbor Day.
- The City of Seward will celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 28 from 1 – 2 p.m. at the band shell. The event will feature music, speakers and entertainment along with presentations from the various Fourth Graders in the area. The event is sponsored by the GFWC Seward Woman’s Club and the Seward Tree Board/City of Seward.
Stromsburg
Sutton
- The Home Town Holiday Spring Festival Craft Show will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sutton Community Center, located at 200 South Saunders Ave. in Sutton. A building full of vendors, two outside clothing boutiques, food/coffee by NaMaws Smokehouse and Pour Horse Coffee Trailer. Please bring your non-perishable food items for the Bread Box food drive. Kids can come and visit the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Utica
Waco
- The Waco CBO will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at the Waco ball field/Ellis Park. Candy donations will be accepted at the Waco Cornerstone Bank until March 31.
York
- Spring clean-up of winter decorations will begin March 1 by the Greenwood Cemetery staff. If you have a tattered American flag, please do not dispose of them in the cemetery waste baskets. Drop flags off at the cemetery garage to be disposed of properly.
- The York Chamber and Rembolt Law Firm will host a complimentary presentation on everything you wanted to know about employment law but were afraid to ask with attorneys Tara Paulson and Mark Fahleson on Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m. at York Country Club. Beverages will be provided. Registration is open and can be found: https://yorkchamber.org/employment-law/
- The York Young Professionals will host a Game Night on Thursday, March 23 from 7-9 p.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library. Grab some friends and bring your favorite games to the library for a couple hours of fun!
- The Youth Involvement Fair will be held on Thursday, March 23 at the York City Auditorium and is a one-stop shop for all activities for the youth in our community and surrounding areas. Parents can sign their kids up with over 30 organizations in one place on one night! You do not want to miss this night and the convenience it provides.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24 at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- The St. Joe Fish Fry will be held on Friday, March 24 from 5 – 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church (5th & East Ave). Dine in/carry out/drive thru available. Fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, bread, coffee and iced tea will be served. Adults (12 & up) $14, Children (4-11) $9, Under age 4 free. Amazing desserts $1.
- The annual Salute to Educators will take place Friday, March 24 at the York Country Club from 5 – 7 p.m. The popular event connecting the community members with area education professionals will have complimentary appetizers for those attending (while supplies last). Prior to the raffle, the ambassadors will announce their selection for the area’s educator of the year. Join us as we show our appreciation to teachers of York county for all they do for our students.
- The York Spring Craft and Vendor Show will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the York City Auditorium. Come and shop over 40 vendors. Hand-made crafts, boutique items, bath & beauty products and much more. Free admission.
- All are invited to a Youth Farewell Service for Pastor Mike and Caryn Eickhoff on Sunday, March 26. Church service will take place at 10:30 a.m. with lunch following. Please meet in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 North Delaware Ave. in York.
- The United Way of York will host their Spring Carnival on Sunday, March 26 from 12 – 3 p.m. No cost, freewill donation. Fun for ages 10 and under. Games, prizes, food and a bounce house. Mark your calendars today!
- Get a jumpstart on becoming an All-Star during York Parks & Rec’s Rookie All-Stars on Monday, March 27. This program will focus on a different sport each week, teaching the fundamentals and increasing the awareness of each sport for the kids. The program will take place at the York Community Center from 3:30 – 5 p.m. and is set up to have the first hour focused on the fundamentals and the last 30 minutes on playing the game. Open to kids in 2nd through 5th grade.
- The York Young Professionals will hold Latte’s With Leaders on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 a.m. at Captain Red Beards. Sit and enjoy a coffee on the Young Professionals while listening to a leader in our community tell us about their journey.
- The York High School Dukes and Duchesses and the YHS Jazz Band will compete at Norfolk High School on Tuesday, March 28.
- Food Bank Distribution will take place on Tuesday, March 28 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at East Hill Church of Christ South parking lot.
- Join Kilgore Memorial Library and York Parks & Rec for crafts, story time, and swimming during Read & Rec on Tuesday, March 28 at the York Community Center from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
- Cornerstone Bank invites the public to attend a Fraud Prevention Seminar at the York Senior Center at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 29. One in ten adults will fall victim to a scam every year in the United States. Losing money to scams can be devastating. Learn what to watch for and what steps to take to keep yourself, your loved ones, and your money safe. Keynote speakers will be Kathy Jensen, CAMS, a BSA/AML/OFAC Officer with Cornerstone Bank and Sergeant Alex Hildebrand, Criminal Investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department.
- York High School students will attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31.
- York High School students will compete at the High School Quiz Bowl at the Seward Civic Center in Seward on Wednesday, March 29.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31 at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- The St. Joe Fish Fry will be held on Friday, March 31 from 5 – 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church (5th & East Ave). Dine in/carry out/drive thru available. Fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, bread, coffee and iced tea will be served. Adults (12 & up) $14, Children (4-11) $9, Under age 4 free. Amazing desserts $1.
- The York Public Schools Foundation will hold their annual The Luck of the Draw on Friday, March 31. This event is lots of fun with a chance to win $5,000! The evening starts at 6 p.m. with social time and a table of hot hors d’oeuvres available all evening. We will then proceed to the reverse drawing and the last one remaining will take home the prize! Cris Holder and Greg Adams will be our MC’s. Ticks are $50 each and go on sale March 1 and are available from any Foundation member or at the school district office by calling 402.362.6655.
- York High School will hold Prom on Saturday, April 1 at the York City Auditorium.
- York High School students will attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney on Monday, April 3 through Wednesday, April 5.
- The York County Republicans will be meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at York Kilgore Library at 7 p.m. "America's Biblical Foundation" will be the presentation given by Jon Brueggemann of Hebron. Those who have seen his presentations would recommend that everyone should be there. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome, including teenagers!
- This year’s Leadership York class will host Flavors of York County on Thursday, April 6 at the Holthus Convention Center. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the fun continues until 7 p.m. Come enjoy delicious samples from area caterers throughout the evening. There will be a cash bar and raffle prizes to benefit a local non-profit organization! Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased from any leadership class member, the chamber office or at https://yorkchamber.org/flavors-of-york/. Flavors is a 21 and older event.
- There will be no classes at York Public Schools on Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10 due to Easter Break.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 7 at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- First Presbyterian Church of York will hold Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9 at the Recharge Lake Amphitheater at 7 a.m. then a traditional church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at 414 North Delaware Ave. Lord Supper will be served at both locations.
- York High School students will compete at a Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, April 12 at the Seward Civic Center in Seward.
- York High School students will participate in the Skills USA State Convention in Grand Island on Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14 at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- A Community Sale Spring Edition will be held at the York City Auditorium on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Come sell your garage sale items. The cost is $20 per booth which consists of a 12x12 area with three 8’ tables. Worried about carrying stuff inside? Volunteers will be helping to unload on Friday. Don’t want to bring unsold items home? Unwanted items can be left behind.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21 at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- York General will host a Baby Fair on Saturday, April 22 at the York City Auditorium from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- The Crossroads Junk & Vintage Market will be held at the Holthus Convention Center in York on Saturday, April 22 starting at 9 a.m.
- Food Bank Distribution will take place on Tuesday, April 25 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at East Hill Church of Christ South parking lot.
- Family Storytime with Mrs. B will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 28 at Kilgore Memorial Library.
- Food Bank Distribution will take place on Tuesday, May 23 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at East Hill Church of Christ South parking lot.