From Permanent York County record

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.

Ira M. Dempcy and Heather A. Dempcy, husband and wife, an undivided ½ interest to Paul Schmid and Cherie Schmid, husband and wife, and an undivided ½ interest to Benjamin Howard and Andrea Howard, husband and wife, IT 2, S1/2 SW1/4, Section 30, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $591.75.

Dixie L. Apetz, a single person, to Ron A. Saathoff and Julie Saathoff, husband and wife, Lot 4, Block 1, Nobe’s Addition, City of York, D.S. $56.25.

Stephen L. Cooper and Nicole A. Cooper, a married couple, to William E. Yunker, Jr. and Lynnea E. Yunker, a married couple, IT 38, and the E1/2 of vacated alley, except portion along the North side thereof platted as “Beaver Creek Park”, Section 6, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $472.50.

Jason Pfenning, Guardian of William Pfenning, a single person, to Seven X, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, a subdivision of Lot 2, Block 4, Kiplinger’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $139.50.

Donald C. Sylvester, Successor Trustee of the Barbara A. Sylvester Revocable Trust, to Walter Byrne and Jessica Byrne, husband and wife, Lot 1, Nicholas Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $866.25.

Paula S. Brandenburgh and William Brandenburgh, wife and husband, to David S. Meyer, N27’ of Lot 3 and S38’ of Lot 2 and E8’ of vacated alley, Block 20, College Addition, City of York, D.S. $168.75.

Jeremy Coffey and Kaylee A. Coffey, husband and wife, to Caleb C. Stutzman, W1/2 of Lot 2 and all of Lot 3, Block 72, Village of McCool Junction, D.S. $225.00.

Walter Byrne and Jessica Byrne, husband and wife, to Kelby L. Phillips and Andrew J. Kletchka, each a single person, Lot 2, Block 4, East Lawn Plaza First Addition, City of York, D.S. $630.00.

Central Valley Ag Cooperative, a Nebraska Corporation, to Russell J. Dickey, IT 5, NE1/4 NW1/4, Section 30, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $20.25.

John R. Schneider, Successor Trustee and Susan J. Johnston, Successor Trustee of the Jean N. Schneider Trust Agreement, to Andrew Dey, E1/2 SW1/4 and SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 9, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,816.00.

Winifred K. Callahan, a single person, to Bart Dog, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 13, Block 50, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $146.25.

Richard T. Foster, a single person, to Irick K. Gardner and Amy C. Gardner, husband and wife, E99’ of Lot 21 and N40’ of E100’ of Lot 16, Beacon Hill Addition, City of York, D.S. $528.75.

John J. Newton and Audrey K. Newton, a married couple, to Amy L. Pinney and Ray S. Pinney, a married couple, IT 1, SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 15, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,068.75.

York Place Crown, Ltd., a Nebraska Limited Partnership, to Natasha Kline, a single person, a tract in part of Lot 1, Block A, Eastbrook Addition, City of York, D.S. $180.00.

Karey A. Gill and Todd Gill, a married couple, to Andrea Happel, a single person, Lot 41, Edison Addition, City of York, D.S. $326.25.

Ellison Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Troy Ellison and Danelle Ellison, husband and wife, IT 4, NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 10, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $135.00.

Judy L. Gilsdorf, Trustee, to John C. Kaliff, Kim L. Kaliff, and Mark J. Kaliff, Lot 1, Gilsdorf Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $3,300.75.

Warren P. Schlueter, Successor Trustee of the Stanley W. Schlueter Trust, to William J. Newman and Janelle L. Newman, husband and wife, IT 4, SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 28, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $787.50.

David A. Kreifels, Trustee, and Linda V. Kreifels, Trustee, to John C. Kaliff, Kim L. Kaliff, and Mark J. Kaliff, S1/2 NW1/4, Section 25, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., except highway, York County, D.S. $3,125.25.

Katelynn M. Holtz, formerly Katelynn M. Harris and Michael J. Holtz, wife and husband, to Austin Cole and Mina Cole, husband and wife, E70’ of Lot 5 and E70’ of S9’ of Lot 4, Block 12, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $292.50.

Kathleen K. Mulder, a widow, to Robert Mulder and Chrystal Mulder, IT 27; and a tract 58’ x 151.08’ in the NW corner of IT 17, SE1/4 NW1/4, Section 29, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Town of Waco, D.S. $328.50.

Yvonne F. Stauber, a single person, to Wendy S. Hudson, Lots 5 and 6, Block 38, Village of Benedict, D.S. $477.00.

Dustin B. Drake, Trustee, to Scotty Bartholomew Hoefer and Alyssa Ann Hoefer, a married couple, a 285’ x 917’ tract, SW1/4 NW1/4, Section 27, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $798.75.

Zachary Timmermans and MaKenzie Timmermans, formerly MaKenzie Gordan, husband and wife, to Michelle M. Hall, Lot 11 except the S285’ thereof; and the W8’ of Lot 12 except the S285’ thereof, Third Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $265.50.

Donald F. Norris and Teresa L. Norris, husband and wife, to Stanley L. Boehr and Karren L. Boehr, husband and wife, Lot 14, Kroeker Subdivision, City of Henderson, D.S. $900.00.

Melanie N. Friesen NKA Melanie N. Dickey and Aaron A. Dickey, a married couple, to Nathaniel R. Acton and Katherine T. Acton, a married couple, Lot 4, Block 33, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $517.50.

Keith D. Johnson, Successor Trustee of the Dwight K. Johnson Trust, and Keith D. Johnson, Successor Trustee of the J. Genevieve Johnson Trust, to Janice L. Pickrel, Trustee, Unit 2, Saint Andrews Court Condominiums, Lot 2, Replat of Lot 1, Block 2, Saint Andrews Court, City of York, and undivided ½ interest in and to Lot 2, except for Units 1 and 2, Replat of Lot 1, Block 2, Saint Andrews Court, City of York, D.S. $675.00.

Samuel Garner and Rachel M. Garner, husband and wife, to Terry Lang-McBride, Lot S-6, Olympic Gardens, City of York, D.S. $801.00.

Dean Klute and Sharon Klute, husband and wife, to Merrill Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, S1/2 SW1/4, Section 32, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,340.00.

Kenneth J. Myers and Linda L. Myers, husband and wife, to Jordan W. Schoch, SW1/4, except IT 1, Section 9, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $4,182.75.

Kathleen Harwick and Ross Ronne, wife and husband, to Nathan Paul Novak, a single person and Cindy Novak and Craig Novak, wife and husband, Lot 9, Block 29, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $380.25.

Stanley L. Boehr and Karren L. Boehr, husband and wife, to Greg Boehr, IT 1, E1/2 SE1/4, Section 8, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $787.50.

Joshua Harris and Dori Harris, a married couple, to Safe Harbour EAT – XXX, LLC, a Kansas Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, Block 7, Yorktowne Estates Replat Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $697.50.

Colby Frei and Natasha Wehrman, husband and wife, to Trejo’s Home Improvement, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, IT 92, NE1/4, Section 1, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $20.25.

Pierre Bita and Maria Rojas-Bita, a married couple, to Lance A. Suhr and Denise M. Suhr, a married couple, W30’ of N90’ of Lot 21, Beacon Hill Addition, City of York, D.S. $258.75.

Blake Grimes and Sharina Grimes, husband and wife, to Jared Miller and Ryleigh Miller, husband and wife, Lot 3 and the S1/2 of Lot 2, Beacon Hill Addition, City of York, D.S. $492.75.

Steven B. Bremer and Katharine R. Bremer, husband and wife, to Dale L. Dishman and Gail M. Dishman, husband and wife, IT 42, NE1/4 NW1/4, Section 29, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Village of Waco, D.S. $776.25.

Robert Bedient, a single person, to Shawnee Branket, a single person, Lot 2 and S5’ of Lot 1, Block 39, Cheney’s Addition to New York, City of York, D.S. $450.00.

Tony D. Cain, a single person, to Jorge Pedro Villa and Meylin Villa, husband and wife, Lots 7 and 8, Block 11, Original Town of Poston, now Gresham, D.S. $6.75.

Donald Ernest Jackson, a non-resident of the State of Nebraska, to Rebecca Moore, Unit 4-E in Towne House Condominium, City of York, D.S. $45.00.

Jason L. Siebert and Amber Siebert, husband and wife, to Burton D. Peters and Beverly J. Peters, husband and wife, S23.2’ of Lot 14, and N67’ of Lot 15, Eastland Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $810.00.

Jason Heitz and Doreen Heitz, husband and wife, to Brian J. Gralheer and Kate E. Gralheer, husband and wife, Lot 2, Block 3, Peters Sunrise Estates, City of York, D.S. $888.75.

Adam Hoffman, a single person, to Pamela J. Kaliff, N1/2 of Lots 9 and 10, Mitchell’s 2nd Addition, Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $22.50.

Robert E. Stuhr and Cheryl L. Stuhr, husband and wife, to Lauren D. Epp and Barbara A. Epp, husband and wife, IT 1, NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 27, Township 12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,237.50.

Josie K. Lee, a single person, to Luke Edward Studnicka and Shelby Lynn Studnicka, husband and wife, Lot 5, Block 4, East Lawn Addition, City of York, D.S. $348.75.

Lucille Grace Bondegard, a single person, to CTC Title, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, as the Exchange Accommodation Titleholder, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 24, New York Addition, City of York, D.S. $153.00.

Rocky D. Bondegard, a single person, to CTC Title, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, as the Exchange Accommodation Titleholder, Lots 4, 5, 6 and 7 and the N15’ of Lot 8, Block 24, Original Town of New York, City of York, D.S. $231.75.

First Nebraska Trust Company, Trustee of the Marvin L. Lyman and D. June Lyman Irrevocable Trust, to John C. Kaliff, Kim L. Kaliff, and Mark J. Kaliff, W1/2 SW1/4, Section 23, Township 10 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except highway, D.S. $2,322.00.

Matthew L. Lyman and Anna M. Lyman, husband and wife, to John C. Kaliff, Kim L. Kaliff, and Mark J. Kaliff, SW1/4, Section 25, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $5,748.75.

Gerald M. Wilkinson and Melanie C. Wilkinson, husband and wife; Andy J. Wilkinson and Nicole E. Wilkinson, husband and wife, to 2R Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, IT 14, SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 12, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, except highway, D.S. $450.00.

- Transfers courtesy of

York County Title Co.