Real estate transfers, April, 2022

From Permanent York County record

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.

Gary E. Blum Family, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, an undivided ½ interest to Alex A. Clark and Melanie J. Clark, husband and wife, and an undivided ½ interest to Andrew J. Clark and Sandy Grabowski Clark, husband and wife, S1/2 NE1/4 and N1/2 SE1/4, Section 22, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $3,847.50.

Bonnie J. Berner, a single person, by Suzanne E. Ellis, her attorney-in-fact, to Marcus Harlow and Makayla Harlow, husband and wife, Lot 2, Block 2, Eastridge Plaza, Third Addition, City of York, D.S. $560.25.

Margaret L. Garrison, formerly known as Margaret L. Otto, and Douglas Garrison, wife and husband, to Dustin H. Chrisman, SE1/4 Section 8, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County; and W1/2 SW1/4 of Section 9, Township 9, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except a tract 165’ x 264’, D.S. $5,208.75.

Samuel E. Stroman and Betsy J. Stroman, husband and wife, to John M. Saulsberry and Kaelea L. Saulsberry, husband and wife, Lot 3 except the S30’ thereof; and all of Lot 2, Block 17, City of Henderson, D.S. $393.75.

Roger A. Wiebe and Coletta L. Wiebe, husband and wife, to Calvin Hiebner and Melissa Hiebner, husband and wife, IT 4, part of the E1/2 SW1/4 and the W1/2 SE1/4, Section 10, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $787.50.

Shockey Farms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Mark Hoogendoorn, IT 4, SW1/4 NW1/4, Section 22, Township12 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $598.50.

Douglas Mark Epp and Judy K. Epp, husband and wife, to Daniel E. O’Brien and Caitlin M. O’Brien, husband and wife, Lot 3, Blk 2, Original Town, City of Henderson, D.S. $193.50.

Mark G. Fagan, a single person, to William T. Hendrix and Beverly R. Hendrix, Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 27, Original Town, Village of Gresham, D.S. $225.00.

David B. Quiring and Lavina Quiring, husband and wife, to Steven J. Hiebner and Christi L. Hiebner, husband and wife, NW1/4 SW1/4, Section 22, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $810.00.

Travis Patchin, to James Terry Welch, Lots 5, 6 and East 20’ of Lot 7, Block 5, Original Town of Poston, Village of Gresham, D.S. $18.00.

York Evangelical Free Church, a Nebraska Non-Profit Corporation, to Jeffrey L. Pieper and Kelsey L. Pieper, husband and wife, Lot 5, Block 43, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $94.50.

Jacqueline Anderson and James E. Gibbs III, Trustees of the James E. Gibbs and Lola J. Gibbs Trust, to Trio Elite Homes, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, W147’ of Lot 8, Block 1, Codding’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $204.75.

Lelan R. Thieszen and Marlene J. Thieszen, Co-Trustees, to Lowell G. Siebert and Mary S. Siebert, husband and wife, Lot 1 and the N13’ of the E64.18’ of Lot 2, North Shore Subdivision, City of Henderson, D.S. $11.25.

Hornung Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Quinn Miller and Tess Miller, husband and wife, IT 8 except the W200’ thereof; and all that part of IT 5 lying North of IT 8 except the W200’ thereof, and except the N24’ thereof, SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 13, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., City of York, D.S. $225.00.

Deborah K. Conard and Randall R. Conard, wife and husband, and Linda A. Watson, a single person, to Scott Folts, IT 1, W1/2 NW1/4, Section 32, Township 12 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $38.25.

John H. Huebert and Adeline R. Huebert, husband and wife, to Brandon Schlautman and Malaina Schlautman, husband and wife, IT 2, SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 32, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $348.75.

Ernestine Leif, a single person, to Mitchell Leif, W1/2 NW1/4, Section 12, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County; and S1/2 NE1/2, Section 11, Township 10 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $2,835.00.

Daniel J. Browitt, Trustee of the Vernon L. Browitt Trust, to Maricela Jauregui Pina, E1/2 of Lot 11 and all of Lot 12, Block 7, Mansfield’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $157.50.

Matthew B. Epp, Trustee, to Kody W. Jansa, a single person, Lot 3, Block 3, Fairacres Addition, except 2 tracts, City of Henderson, D.S. $135.00.

Donald W. Mierau and Karen K. Mierau, husband and wife, to Safe Harbour Eat – XXXVI, L.L.C., a Kansas limited liability company, E1/2 NW1/4, except IT 4, NE1/4 NW1/4; and the West 26 acres of the W1/2 NE1/4, all lying North of the BNSF Railway Company right-of-way, Section 32, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except that portion along the North side thereof conveyed to the State of Nebraska for highway purposes, and except portion of land conveyed to BNSF Railway Company, D.S. $2,013.75.

Christopher Investments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Mule Tuff, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, Commerce Subdivision – 1st Platting, City of York, D.S. $972.00.

Tracey L. Wyatt and Marla J. Wyatt, husband and wife, to Kathy Olson, Lot 2, Block 36, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $191.25.

Barry Heidtbrink and Jodi Schall, Successor Trustees of the Marvin H. Heidtbrink Trust and the Margaret M. Heidtbrink Trust, to Barry Heidtbrink and Cathy Heidtbrink, husband and wife, W1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 3, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $398.25.

Kaylind Olson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry Olson, deceased, to Saul Rodriguez, Lot 18, Block 2, Harlan’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $49.50.

James R. Thompson, Personal Representative for the Estate of Byrdene R. Thompson, deceased, to Cobra R5, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, S1/2 SE1/4, Section 18, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., York County, D.S. $1,518.75.

Walkup Lockup, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Apex Electric, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 7, Block 2, Nobes Addition, City of York, D.S. $360.00.

Donald D. Wozniak and Rosalee A. Wozniak, a/k/a Rosalie A. Wozniak, husband and wife, to Jason D. Negley and Jaime R. Negley, husband and wife, N230’ of the E269’ of the NE1/4, Section 24, Township 12 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., except a tract conveyed to York County for road purposes, York County, D.S. $6.75.

Susan K. Walford, a single person, to Richard Johnston, Lot 13 except the E54’ and except the S8’ thereof, and Lot 14 except the E54’ thereof, all in Block 16, Original Town of New York, City of York, D.S. $274.50.

Trevor M. Bergen and Daryl Bergen, husband and wife, to William B. Obrinsky and Lesley M. Obrinsky, husband and wife, N70’ of the S292’ of Lot 35, First Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $225.00.

Eric H. Lindquist, Successor Trustee, to PIC Capital, LLC, N80’ of Lot 2, Block 1, Belmont Second Addition, City of York, D.S. $380.25.

Gayle Chrisman, a single person, to Sunset Land, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, N1/2 S1/2 NE1/4, Section 20, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., York County, except a tract 640’ x 35’; and except a tract 640’ x 162.39’; and except IT 1 SE1/4 NE1/4, D.S. 715.50.

Michael J. Murphy, Personal Representative of the Estate of Bonny L. Hoeft, deceased, to Rudi Heinze and Yvonne Heinze, husband and wife, Lot 6, Block 1, East Lawn Addition, City of York, D.S. $45.00.

LaMoine Roth and Robert Roth, wife and husband, to Mierau Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 4, and the E10’ of Lot 5, Block 4, Mansfield’s Subdivision, City of York, D.S. $153.00.

Blue Valley Community Action Inc., a Nebraska nonprofit corporation, to Lisa Lovell, a single person, Lot 15, Replat Block B Eastbrook Addition, City of York, D.S. $180.00.

Arylis M. Huebert, a single person, by and through her attorney in fact, Karla S. Block, to Christopher J. Buller and Camille L. Buller, husband and wife, Lot “N” Council’s Replat, City of Henderson, D.S. $684.00.

DJ Solar Air Investments, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to Jonathan C. Smith and Shelisa L. Smith, husband and wife, Lots 14, 15, 16 and 17, Block 15, City of Henderson, D.S. $33.75.

United Farmers Cooperative, a Nebraska Cooperative Corporation N/K/A Central Valley Ag Cooperative, a Nebraska Cooperative Corporation, to NK Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, Block 1, Village of Thayer, and all the vacated First Street adjacent thereto; IT 54, Section 36, Township 12 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. except IT 52; and a part of the former Chicago and Northwestern Railroad, Village of Thayer, D.S. $33.75.

Brittney Adams and Micah Adams, wife and husband, to BGRS Relocation Inc., a Colorado Corporation, Lot 17, Fairview Drive Addition, City of York, D.S. $483.75.

BGRS Relocation Inc., a Colorado corporation, to Hoblyn Farms, Inc., Lot 17, Fairview Drive Addition, City of York, D.S. $483.75.

Leonard M. Welch and Sharyn K. Welch, husband and wife, to Pam George, Lot 6 and the W20’ of Lot 5, Block 35, Village of Benedict, D.S. $20.25.

David K. Rea and Penney L. Rea, husband and wife, to RHBRREI, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 41, Edison Addition, City of York, D.S. $166.50.

Southern Cross Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to KMS Shuttle Service, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lots 1 and 2, Block 43, Original Town, City of York, D.S. $652.50.

Christopher J. Buller and Camille L. Buller, husband and wife, to Karen Braun, Lot 8, Green Meadow Addition, City of Henderson, D.S. $416.25.

Chianne N. Rodriguez f/k/a Chianne N. Trejo and Andrew Rodriguez, wife and husband, to Jeremy Klein and Nicki Klein, husband and wife, Lot 7, Providence Subdivision, City of Henderson, D.S. $697.50.