Randy Van Esch

  • Updated
Randy R. Van Esch, age 79 of York, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in York. He was born on January 27, 1943 to Henderikus and Patricia (Vander Meulen) Van Esch in Gronegen, Holland. On March 30, 1964 he was united in marriage to Linda Huizenga in Las Vegas, Nev.

He came to the United States when he was 5 years old. The family lived in Artesia and Needles, Calif. before moving to Mt.Vernon, Wash. In 2020 Randy and Linda moved to York to be by their son Scott and his family. Randy spent most of his working career at the City of Mt. Vernon as a city parks foreman. He enjoyed giving back to his community as a volunteer fire fighter for Cedardale Fire Dept. in Mt. Vernon.

Randy is survived by his wife, Linda of York; son, Scott (Kim) Van Esch of York; grandchildren, Deven Van Esch, Kylie (Cody) McGowan of York; great-grandchildren, Colton, Casen and Crew McGowan; brother, Hank (Donna) Van Esch; sister, Ann (Danny) Barnett; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by Pete Van Esch, John Van Esch, Andy Van Esch, Ralph Van Esch; his son, Dave Van Esch and sister, Betty.

Randy was cremated, there will be no visitation, viewing or services. Memorials may be directed to Cedardale Fire Department or any City Park near you. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary of York is handling the arrangements.

