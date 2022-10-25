Popular downtown York spot to close Saturday

It’s the end of an era. That’s what will happen this Saturday when Brad and Tobi Walker close the doors on the Offsides Tavern for the last time at the corner of 8th Street and Lincoln Avenue in York. This corner has been the location for Offsides the past 12 years and was the home of the Midway Bar & Café for many, many years before that.

The Walkers have owned the tavern for the past 12 years and Brad Walker said they have actively been trying to sell the establishment for the past 2 ½ - 3 years with no success. The building has been sold and more information on that will appear down the road.

Walker said he was ready to semi-retire and that they made the decision to sell the building when no serious buyer showed up to purchase the tavern. The couple plans to spend some time at their house in Phoenix after the first of the year and they will be involved in running a campground in Wisconsin next summer.

This move will affect a lot of their former customers as it was a very popular spot to meet friends, enjoy a good meal and have a few cold drinks. Some of those customers include the Sjuts family. Linda and I enjoyed spending time there, at least once a week if not more. I’m especially going to miss those steak nights on Friday and Saturday when Shannon Magnusen would grill my steak to perfection.

The Walkers had purchased the former Midway Bar & Café from Fred and Roxie Stuertz. Midway had been in the Stuertz family for 62 years going all the way back to 1948 when Fred’s father, also named Fred (although most people remember him as Boots) and his mother Madeline Stuertz purchased the establishment from Oscar Liermann.

The younger Fred returned from military duty in Vietnam to return to the family business and assumed ownership in 1976. He and Roxie were married in 1978 and the two ran Midway until it was sold to the Walkers.

“Fred learned to walk and play pool at the Midway when his parents owned it,” said Roxie. “All of our three girls (Cassie, Stacey and Nicky) did too.”

It was during the Midway years when my family’s involvement with the bar at the corner of 8th and Lincoln Avenue really hit its peak. That’s because I played slow pitch softball with a great bunch of guys and Midway Bar was our sponsor for over 20 years. Where do you go after league games and tournament games on the weekend? You go support your sponsors who also became very good friends.

Many of my former teammates will tell you that some of their kids also learned to walk at the Midway. Midway was also home to the popular Friday Fish Fry/Mountain Oyster feed for many years.

So, after all those years first as Midway and lately as Offsides, the corner of 8th and Lincoln Avenue will be a little quieter after this weekend. Hopefully, somewhere down the line, someone will fill the need in a community like ours for another establishment just like the Midway and Offsides.

Cornerstone purchases Ashton State Bank

Effective Tuesday, Oct. 25, Ashton State Bank was merged into Cornerstone Bank.

Dan Piskorski will serve as Vice President and Manager of the branch, while Karen Dale will serve as Vice President and Assistant Manager.

“Cornerstone Bank is excited to become a part of the Ashton community and grow our banking operation in this region,” stated Zac Holoch, President and CEO of Cornerstone Bank. “Cornerstone is committed to serving the smaller communities in the state, and Ashton fits well in our branch footprint.”

With this addition, Cornerstone has 47 banking locations in 38 communities, along with 18 insurance locations.

Coat drive up and running

The York General Wellness Center is conducting a Winter Coat Drive now through November 18. The Wellness Center is accepting coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens for children, women and men. The coats will be collected in a box located at the entrance to the Wellness Center.

All they ask is that the coats be clean and in good condition and/or new. Please make sure all buttons, snaps and zippers work on the coats. The items collected will be then dispersed locally to those in need. If you have any questions, you can contact Chris at the Wellness Center.

Here’s your chance to share the holidays with someone less fortunate than you.

Free car washes for vets and military personnel

16th Street Car Wash will provide free car washes to veterans and current military service personnel, under the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program on Friday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This program has been provided by 16th Street Car Wash for multiple years.

Washes will be given rain or shine. The free washes are given to honor and recognize those that have and are serving in the armed forces. 16th Street Car Wash, owned by Jon and Joan Strong, is proud to have been participating in the Grace for Vets program for several years.

“This day is not about the car wash operators who are providing the FREE washes, it’s about honoring and recognizing those that have and are serving and protecting our country, says Jon Strong. “Our employees look forward to giving back to those that have given so much.”

Grace For Vets was founded by Mike Mountz, former owner of Cloister Wash & Lube, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania in 2004. Mountz vowed to find a way to honor veterans when he served and saw first-hand amputees and the seriously wounded at the Veterans Hospital in Valley Forge, PA.

Several years after opening his first car wash, he started the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program. With the help of car washes across the country who participate, more and more military servicemen and women are recognized each year through this program.

What the heck?

Don’t you just love this Nebraska weather? Example: A week ago last Friday we were watching our grandson Alex play football up in Hartington. About five layers of clothing, sitting on a sleeping bag to ward off the aluminum bleachers and a blanket over our legs.

Last Friday, also watching Alex play up in Norfolk; shorts, short sleeves, sweating and swatting off those pesky little black pirate bugs.

This week’s game. Stay tuned.