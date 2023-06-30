AMES, Iowa – Ryan Clark Poppert of Geneva was one of more than 9,800 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Poppert is a senior majoring in Architecture-Professional Degree. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Poppert named to Iowa State University spring semester 2023 Dean’s List
