GENEVA — The National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants (NAICC) announces the election of Clark Poppert as NAICC President. In his role, he will be responsible for presiding at all meetings of the membership and the Executive Board, supervising the affairs of the Alliance, and performing all acts and duties of an executive and presiding officer. In addition, he will serve on, and be considered as an ex officio member of, all committees of the Executive Board.

Poppert is the Senior Technical Support Agronomist with ServiTech, Inc. in Geneva, NE. He received a Bachelor of Science Geography, Biology from the Kerney State College (University of Nebraska at Kerney). Poppert has been a member of NAICC for 26 years, serving for four years on the NAICC Board of Directors and one as President-Elect.

Poppert stated “I have greatly enjoyed my time in the NAICC, especially most recently as President-Elect and prior to that, four years as a Director on the Executive Board. My time on the board has presented me with an in-depth view of the inner workings of the NAICC. Planning for the annual meeting is just a small part of what the board accomplishes each year. Educating the members, creating a budget, and meeting with our country’s leaders and organizations in Washington D.C., are just a few of the many important tasks that the board executes each year. I have met many great people from around the world by networking at the NAICC national meetings. I have attended 20 annual meetings ranging from Orlando to Seattle, Tucson to Memphis and many places in between. I have been blessed to serve the NAICC on numerous committees, as a committee member and as a chairman. While on these committees I have been lucky enough to meet and work with some of the finest researchers and agronomists in the world. “

The National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants (NAICC), founded in 1978, is the national society of agricultural professionals providing research and advisory services to NAICC clients. The 750+ member organization works from bases in 42 states and several foreign countries, with expertise in the production of most crops grown around the world. The organization has established itself as an unbiased resource for agricultural issues in Washington, D.C. and nationally.