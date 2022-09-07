Polk County slams Twin River 10-0

GENOA – The Polk County Slammers scored three runs in the top of the first against Twin River on Tuesday night, which would turn out to be all the run support pitcher Courtney Sunday would need. However, the Slammers’ bats stayed hot, racking up 11 hits in four innings during a 10-0 pasting of the host Titans to pick up their 11th win of the season.

The first two batters of the game reached via hit-by-pitch and base on balls before an error plated a run and put Polk County in front for good. Sunday and Roberta Hines followed with back-to-back RBI singles to make it 3-0, though the Slammers stranded runners on second and third.

Polk County struck again in the third, as Lindee Kelley reached on a leadoff bunt single and stole second. Emma Recker followed with a single and Kelley raced home on the throw to push the lead to four. Sunday ripped an RBI double to score another run but was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple.

Hines doubled and came around to score on Sierra Boden’s RBI single to center as the Slammers took a 6-0 lead to the top of the fourth.

After two quick strikeouts, Savanna Boden doubled and Kelley ripped a double of her own to center field, driving in the seventh Polk County run. Recker singled to put runners on the corners for Sunday, who hammered a two-run double to center field. A wild pitch plated another run to make it 10-0 in favor of the Slammers.

Sunday then slammed the door shut on Twin River with a scoreless bottom of the fourth to enact the 10-run rule and move Polk County to 11-4 on the season.

Sunday led the offensive effort as she went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs, while Kelley went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in a run. Recker also finished with a pair of hits and knocked in one run, while Hines also notched a multi-hit outing.

Sierra and Savanna Boden rounded out the Polk County offensive production as Sierra collected an RBI single and Savanna doubled.

Sunday went the distance in the circle, scattering three hits over four scoreless innings. The junior walked one and recorded four strikeouts.