Polk County chips away for 5-0 win over Twin River

CENTRAL CITY – Polk County junior pitcher Courtney Sunday has the Twin River Titans number and it is zero.

Maybe goose eggs better describes how Sunday has fared against the Titans this season as she has thrown 10-0 and 5-0 shutouts, the latter coming on Monday in the C-7 subdistrict at Central City.

The win moves the Polk County Slammers to 23-9 on the season with the subdistrict final in progress Monday night at press time.

The Slammers got on the board in the bottom of the first when junior Kylee Krol singled, stole second and third and scored on Lindee Kelley’s groundout.

The Slammers used a single off the bat of freshman Adrienne Waller and a pop fly single by Kaleena Nuttelman along with a Titan error to move Waller into scoring position at third base.

Nuttelman advanced to second on runner indifference and Waller scored on the play.

In the fourth the Slammers produced two runs as Sunday walked; Waller doubled to score Elizabeth Rutherford who was a courtesy runner for Sunday and Sierra Boden singled in the fourth run.

The Titans had a few chances to push a run across but for the most part when Sunday needed a big pitch she delivered. Sunday stranded seven base runners and only gave up five hits in the win and she recorded seven K’s.

In the top of the fifth, Twin River got singles from Emily Dohmen and Marci Spitz but failed to score when Delaney Reeg grounded out to end the threat.

The Slammers finished with eight hits as Waller was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI; while Krol was 1 for 4 with run scored; Sunday 1 for 2 with an RBI; Sierra Boden had one hit and one run batted in and Savanna Boden was 1 for 3.

Krol also finished with two stolen bases and Kelley with one.

Twin River had three errors while the Slammers played clean baseball.

The district finals are scheduled for Friday, October 7 and with a win in the second game over Central City the Slammers, PC would secure themselves a spot in the finals. A loss puts the Polk County team in a wait and see position, but they came in to Monday night’s game in the ninth position in wild card points.