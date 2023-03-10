LINCOLN – Following Thursday night’s 67-54 win over the Scottsbluff Bearcats, York head coach Scott Lamberty said he said he realized Platteview star Connor Millikan would get his points when the Dukes met the Trojans on Friday.

Lamberty felt the key was shutting down the other Platteview players if the Dukes were going to advance to the Class B state championship game.

Millikan got his points, 31, but the big blow to the Duke plan defensively were seniors Trey Moseman and Alex Draper who combined to knock down 10 3-point shots, six in the first half as the Trojans advanced with the 80-54 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.

The Trojans pulled away about midway through the first quarter as they opened a 22-9 lead at the end of the first period and 43-22 at the break.

Millikan scored 13 points in the first quarter and in doing so surpassed the 2,600 point mark for his career.

“Millikan, no matter what you do he is going to score. We tried to trap him a little bit off some of those screens and their other kids really did a good job of shooting above what they normally do,” said Lamberty. “They just shot the heck out of it and that is what created that 20-point gap at halftime.”

York had a plan for the third quarter and that was to chip away and get the Trojans’ lead down to 15 by the four-minute mark.

York nearly accomplished that as they cut the deficit to 16 two times, but Platteview just kept knocking down shots and led 62-40 after three quarters.

“We thought if we could get the lead down to 15 by the middle of the third quarter we would at least give ourselves a chance,” Lamberty stated. “We got pretty close to that but we didn’t get matched up out of a substitution and they hit a couple more big shots and stretched out the lead.”

Along with Millikan’s 31, Moseman added 23 and Draper 17. Platteview was 31 of 56 from the field which included 13 of 26 on 3-point shots. They were 5 of 8 at the line.

York was led in scoring by senior Ryan Seevers with 18 and another senior, Austin Phinney, added 11.

The Dukes were 21 of 49 from the floor and 6 of 17 on 3-pointers. They connected on 6 of 10 at the line.

“It was a combination of them getting around screens and us not getting out to pick them up. If you try to help on Millikan on the drive he does such a great job of passing the ball out and they got the open looks,” explained Lamberty. “They were putting their shooters on opposite sides which kind of got us in scramble mode and they were tough to defend. We just couldn’t get enough things going and we couldn’t get enough stops.”

York completes a successful season with a 17-7 record while the Trojans will take on the Omaha Skutt Catholic Skyhawks in the Class B final.

The Dukes had six seniors play their final game. Seevers, Garret Ivey, Marshall McCarthy, Barrett Olson, Phinney and Dalton Snodgrass will all graduate in May.

York (17-7) 9 13 18 14-54

Platteview (24-4) 22 21 19 18-80

York (54)- Clark 6, Ivey 2, L. Snodgrass 6, Seevers 18, Olson 9, Phinney 11, D. Snodgrass 2. Totals- 21-49 (6-17) 6-10-54.

PV (80)- Millikan 31, Moseman 23, Draper 17, Zebert 4, Pinkerton 3, Adams 2. Totals-31-56 (13-26) 5-8-80