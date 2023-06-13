YORK — Nebraska Extension – York County will hold a Planter Box Workshop on Thursday, June 15 for kids ages 12 and up from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at York Middle School. Mr. Jason Hirschfeld will teach students to use a miter saw and jig saw, make pilot holes and use basic hand tools, drills and sanders. To register go to v2.4honline.com and the cost for the class is $30.